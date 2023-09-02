Vincent shuts out Winterboro for 2-0 start Published 12:24 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

VINCENT – The Vincent Yellow Jackets held onto a 29-0 shutout over Winterboro Friday night, Sept. 1 despite the wet and slippery conditions on the field.

The home opener marks the Jackets’ second straight shutout win against the Bulldogs and improves their record to 2-0 on the season.

“We still have some things to clean up, but I am pleased with our effort,” said Vincent coach Lucas Weatherford. “We have a lot of inexperience on offense, but they are getting better each day. Our defense was solid tonight. We need to keep building on the positives as we begin region play.”

Rykelus Robertson put the Jackets on the board by capping a 13-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Weatherford called the remainder of the first half a “slop fest” with several missed opportunities; however, a two-yard run by Robertson brought Vincent up to 12-0, and Aiden Poe found Phoenix Maxwell to complete a two-point conversion to make it 14-0 by halftime.

“We had another scoring opportunity right before halftime but threw an interception,” Weatherford said. “We couldn’t get anything going in the third quarter with wet ball snaps. They stopped us on a fourth down attempt because another bad snap for their best field position of the night. They had first and goal on the drive, but our defense stopped them to start the fourth quarter.”

Following that defensive standoff, the Jackets went 96 yards in 14 plays. Casen Fields ran it in from 16 yards out, and Poe ran in another conversion to make it 22-0.

Capitalizing on a recovered fumble, Vincent’s Quenterrius Robertson scored on a 5-yard run and Daniel Campos kicked the PAT to bring the score to 29-0.

Rykelus Robertson finished with 98 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Casen Fields ran 109 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.