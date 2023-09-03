Shelby County wins first area match against Central Clay Published 11:28 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

COLUMBIANA – It wasn’t always easy for the Shelby County Wildcats in their first area match of the season against the Central Clay County Volunteers, but the Wildcats rode a rocking student section to a straight set win.

Shelby County found themselves in an early 9-0 hole in the first set, but they battled back and overcame adversity en route to a 25-21 first set victory as they took the closing points of the set.

In the second set, the Wildcats got out to a more comfortable lead and used the lessons they learned early in the first set when they were down to secure a second set win by nine points, taking the frame 25-16.

Now up two sets to none and in control of the match, Shelby County didn’t let their foot off the gas and took the fight to the Volunteers in the third set. Central Clay made the third set a closer affair than the second one, but the Wildcats proved too much as the match winded down.

As Shelby County secured the 3-0 match win with a 25-18 third set victory, their fans and players who had kept the energy going in the gym all match long had a chance to celebrate together.

Madison Wood had a dominant night all over the floor, not only directing traffic with 16 assists, but also scoring nine kills and nine aces on the attack. She also had a tremendous defensive night with 22 digs and two blocks.

Maddie Talton had six kills, an assist and a block on the night, while Kaydence Connell earned three kills and three aces on offense.

Over on defense, behind Wood’s team-leading 22 digs, Catelynn Davis earned 17 digs to go with her two assists, and Connell recorded seven digs of her own.

Coming up next for the Wildcats, they will host Sylacauga in another area game on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to Montevallo the next day for an in-county showdown with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.