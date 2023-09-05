Calera resident arrested for breaking and entering a vehicle Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Calera resident Chris Trammell Hale, 56, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 21 on multiple charges related to the breaking and entering of an automobile.

Hale is currently being charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property. Both of these crimes are thought to have occurred in Alabaster on 1st Street North at around 4 p.m.

While police reports indicate that the vehicle broken into was a 2020 Jeep Gladiator, it is not specified what was stolen from the vehicle. It is known that the total value of the items stolen was set at $800.

Hale has been arrested several times over the last ten years for charges including intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice. Many of these cases appear to have been dismissed but others have ended in guilty pleas.. Court documents indicate that Hale currently lives alone in Calera and has been unemployed for “a while.”

Currently, Hale is being held at Shelby County Jail on a bond of $20,000. The preliminary hearing of his case is set for Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing and details will be released as they become available.