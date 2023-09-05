Chelsea opens area play with sweep over Briarwood Published 11:07 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The Chelsea Hornets made a strong statement to open area play with a 3-0 match win over the Briarwood Lions on Thursday, Aug. 30 at Briarwood Christian School.

Chelsea and Briarwood had a close first set, but Chelsea came out in front with a 25-19 win.

In the second set, Chelsea was able to get out to a more comfortable lead and cruised to another set win, as the Hornets took the second frame, 25-14, to go up 2-0 in the match.

Needing just one more set win for their first area win of the season, Chelsea did just that. Despite the Lions’ best efforts to keep the set close, the Hornets ended the set on top with a 25-20 win to take the match.

Lauren Buchanan led the Hornets in kills for the match with 14, while Alexis Rudolph continued to impress with eight kills, four aces and a +.353 hitting percentage.

Kaleigh Hall had five kills for Chelsea, and Cara Belcher had a solid day both up front and at the service line thanks to three kills and two assists.

Belcher led the way in assists with 17, and MK Dojonovic helped shoulder the load with 13 assists of her own.

On the defensive side, Sophia Bagley won 13 digs to lead the Hornets in the category. Rudolph had nine digs, Buchanan and Belcher each had seven and Dojonovic recorded six.

Hall had a phenomenal night blocking up front for the Hornets as she earned six total blocks to lead Chelsea. Rudolph added four of her own, and Haley Trotter and Buchanan each had three total blocks.