Letter from the Mayor: A look at the upcoming Indian Ford vote and celebrating our teachers, students and athletes Published 10:02 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

A letter from Helena Mayor Brian Puckett

As your Mayor, I am thrilled to share the latest developments in our vibrant city. Today, I would like to focus on four significant topics that have been shaping our community in recent months: the Indian Ford Fire District election and potential annexation, the 2023-24 Helena Teen Council, the achievements of our innovative Teacher Assistance Grants (TAG) program, and the growing enrollment in fall sports. These milestones reflect our commitment to progress, engagement, and the overall well-being of our residents.

Firstly, earlier this summer, we were approached by the Jefferson County Indian Ford Fire District by a petition of qualified electors asking the city of Helena to take over the struggling Fire District to protect the citizens of the district from losing essential fire and first responder protection. We recognize the significance of fire safety and emergency services and endeavored to move forward to ensure no citizens were left without protection. An election will be held on September 12 for the citizens of that district to decide. If the people of the Indian Ford Fire District vote yes, our goal will be to enhance emergency response times, improve service quality, and provide greater peace of mind to the residents of the district.

Secondly, I am pleased to welcome the 2023-24 Helena Teen Council to our council meetings. This platform is designed to empower our young leaders and foster civic engagement among our teenagers. This initiative recognizes the importance of youth voices and encourages them to actively participate in local decision-making processes. By providing a platform for open dialogue, the Helena Teen Council enables our future leaders to contribute ideas, initiate positive change, and cultivate a sense of ownership and responsibility for our community’s development. We firmly believe that investing in our youth today will help us build a stronger and more inclusive Helena tomorrow.

Furthermore, the success of our innovative Teacher Assistance Grants (TAG) program fills us with great pride. Recognizing that educators play a vital role in shaping the future of our city, I launched TAG to support their professional growth and enhance the learning experience for our students. This program offers financial assistance to teachers for various educational initiatives, such as attending conferences, purchasing classroom supplies, or implementing innovative teaching methods. The TAG program has already had a profound impact, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and providing our dedicated educators in all four of our schools with the resources they need to excel in their roles.

Lastly, we celebrate the growing enrollment in fall sports in Helena. Athletics serve as a unifying force within our community, instilling discipline, teamwork, and a sense of healthy competition among our youth. Whether it’s football and scoring TDs, soccer, baseball, or softball, our sports programs provide opportunities for personal growth, physical fitness, and the development of lifelong friendships. The increasing participation in fall sports reflects the collective dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, and parents, who continually strive for excellence both on and off the field.

In conclusion, the Indian Ford Fire District election and potential annexation, the establishment of the Helena Teen Council, the success of our Teacher Assistance Grants (TAG) program, and the growing enrollment in fall sports demonstrate the ongoing transformation taking place in Helena, Alabama.

With each milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the safety, education, and overall well-being of our residents. Together, we will continue to build a thriving community that embraces progress, empowers its youth, supports its educators, and fosters a culture of excellence while maintaining our small-town culture. Helena’s future is bright, and I am grateful to be a part of this incredible journey.

Together As One,

Brian