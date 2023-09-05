South City Theatre plans to put on “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – South City Theatre has just officially announced its next play, “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors,” due to swoop into Shelby County in the month of October.

Marketed as a comedic retelling of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” by Gordon Greenbert & Steve Rosen is said to contain “a dash of Mel Brooks and a pinch of Monty Python” and runs a 90-minute showtime.

“Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” was first developed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and Maltz Jupiter Theatre, under the direction of Gordon Greenberg. It premiered as a radio play in May of 2020 with a star-studded cast including Christopher Sieber, Laura Benanti and John Stamos.

The play’s original production received acclaim from both Broadway World and the Palm Beach Post for its humor and pop-culture references. Since then, “Dracula: A comedy of Terrors” has been put on by local and community theaters throughout the United States. South City Theatre’s production will be the Alabama premiere of the show.

South City Theatre’s production of the play will include:

-Daniel Strickland as the director

-Earl Goodwin as stage manager

-Ry Head as lights and sounds operator

– Holt Thomas, Tom Robinson, Tara Bennett, Leigh Paschen and Peter Ditoro will be onstage in undisclosed roles. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” will run at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28, Sunday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 27. There will also be a showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22. All shows will take place at Alpine Square theatre-2969 Pelham Parkway, Suite J. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance Discounts are available for seniors, students and groups. Tickets can be purchased online at Southcitytheatre.com/get-tickets or can be purchased over the phone at 205.621.2128.