Taco Mac opening Shelby County location this week Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Shelby County residents won’t have to wait much longer to satisfy their craving for Shelby County’s first Taco Mac, as the business will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

The new location will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony that morning before shifting into its first full day of business.

“Sept. 8 will be the grand opening. We’re just getting staff trained up right now is our big focus,” Local owner-operator Marquel Durham said.

The Pelham location of the Atlanta chain restaurant, known for wings, burgers, tacos and so much more, will be the first location outside of the state of Georgia, an exciting move for the company, especially with football season officially here.

“While Georgia has been our home for the last 40-plus years, our long-term goal is to bring our fresh, never frozen wings and a guest selected variety of craft beer to more communities throughout the southeast,” Taco Mac Director of Marketing Kelsey Bradford said. “The Birmingham/Pelham market is a great fit for our brand with its strong sports presence, passionate fans and thriving food scene.”

Bradford added that the new Pelham location is ideal because of the high-traffic area situated at the foothills of Oak Mountain State Park and right across the street from the Pelham Civic Complex and Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in the new Canopy mixed-use development.

“The first-class development of The Canopy, in a high-traffic area, allows us to serve several communities including Pelham, Hoover, Alabaster and Helena,” she said. “With several investors in the market and the proximity to Oak Mountain State Park and the Pelham Civic Complex, it makes the perfect location to expand our reach to other markets. Taco Mac Pelham will serve as the gateway for future expansion across the southeast.”

The Pelham location will feature 43 High Definition 65-inch TVs and will be opening early in the 2023 football season, making it a new option for sports fans to catch games.

“With the inside and patio we have 42 TVs,” Durham said. “The smallest one is 64 inches.”

In addition to their food menu, Taco Mac is known for its extensive beer menu, and the Pelham location will feature a large rotating beer menu, including 60 beers on tap and more than 15 local beers to the Birmingham area, while they also have a full bar.

“We pride ourselves in being an active patron of the local communities in which we serve,” Bradford said. “That starts with showcasing our local beverage partners from day one when we open our doors. Our VP of Beverage has met with local breweries and beverage partners to ensure broad local representation and support across the community. We will open with 15-plus local beers, all brewed in Alabama, including Pelham’s own Oak Mountain Brewing Company. We will also serve a variety of regional and national craft brews and imports.”

Known for their wings, they have 17 different sauces and dry rubs, while other menu highlights include buffalo chicken egg rolls, Philly egg rolls, train wreck nachos, an array of tacos, salads, smash burgers, quesadillas, sandwiches, hot dogs, wraps and much more.

There will also be a patio addition at the Pelham location, and the televisions will be equipped with emergency alert features to notify customers in the event of an emergency.

Taco Mac Pelham officially opens its doors on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. with special ribbon cutting ceremony and is spending the days up until then training its servers, hosts and chefs up to the high standards patrons have come to expect.

After its grand opening, Taco Mac will be open from Sunday to Wednesday 11a.m. to 12 a.m. and from Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.