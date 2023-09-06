Alabaster declares September as Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, approves resolutions Published 11:54 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield delivered a proclamation declaring the month of September 2023 as Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 28.

During the meeting, Brakefield delivered a proclamation declaring September as Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month to Jatonia Dial with the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, a foundation that spreads awareness of all GYN cancers with its “A State of Teal” initiative.

“It is also crucial that all women in our state and the city of Alabaster take an active role in learning the symptoms and risk factors associated with GYN cancers, developing healthy habits and undergoing regular medical examinations so that any occurrence of these diseases may be detected in their early and treatable stages,” read part of the mayor’s proclamation.

The historic Siluria water tower will be lit in teal for the month of September in recognition of GYN cancers.

“We reflect upon the memory of those lost to these diseases, the bravery of those currently battling these diagnoses and the need for increased awareness, screening and the research so that the women of our state might be spared from them in the future,” read the proclamation. “And (we) encourage all citizens to work together to raise awareness of GYN cancers.”

The Alabaster City Council set public hearings for Monday, Sept. 11 for the abatement of weeds at 1046 Independence Court and 98 Hickory Street.

The City Council also approved a one-year agreement with Osprey Initiative to provide, operate and maintain one Litter Gitter and one Litter Boom in the Cahaba River watershed on Buck Creek in the amount of $24,000.

“This is that really cool thing that you’ve seen in Buck Creek that collects the litter and gets (it) cleaned up, so we’re going to be doing that again throughout the year,” Councilmember Jamie Cole said.

The Council approved a professional services agreement with Poole and Company Architects in the amount of $267,300 for the schematic design and construction administration for renovations and additions to the Wastewater Treatment Plant Admin Office.

“This is for some new work on our sewer system,” Cole said.

City Council also authorized an agreement renewal with Rivertree Systems Inc. for examination services.

“This is to clean up some of our business licensing and to make sure that everyone is doing their part to pay their business license, and that work is contracted out,” Cole said.

The Council approved a transfer request for a 020 Restaurant Retail Liquor License for AG Taco Co LLC, previously owned by Joes Italian, located at 21 Weatherly Club Drive.

In other news, the Alabaster City Council delivered monthly reports on the following subjects,

The Albert L. Scott Library

Public Works

The Alabaster Fire Department

The Alabaster Police Department

Engineering and building

The next regularly scheduled Alabaster City Council meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. with a pre-council meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.