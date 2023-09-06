Alabaster opens registration for Festival of Trees Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster has opened registration for the city’s second annual Festival of Trees.

During the Festival of Trees, those who register have the chance to decorate a tree and display it on the grounds of Alabaster City Hall.

“Our inaugural Festival of Trees event was a huge success last year, and we’re looking to make it even bigger and better this year,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “We’ve already had several local businesses, organizations and individuals sign up for this year’s event, so we would encourage anyone interested in securing a tree to register soon before all the slots are full.”

Registration opened on Aug. 7 and residents have until Friday, Nov. 17 as the deadline for the. $250 payment.

The $250 entry fee includes the following:

One 7-8-foot live tree

An electricity outlet

A printed signage showcasing the sponsor

Advertising on the city’s website and Facebook

A portion of the $250 entry fee will also help provide Christmas gifts for local families in need via Shelby County Emergency Services.

“This is a fun way to celebrate the Christmas season, and we appreciate everyone who is making this event happen,” Wagner said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. registrants will have the opportunity to choose a tree on a first come first serve basis.

A judging and lighting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 and the trees will be on display from Friday, Dec. 1 to Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Festival of Trees will be located on the grounds of Alabaster City Hall for all to be able to view and enjoy. Registering allows one to display their Christmas decorating talent and to showcase a favorite business or charity.

“This event was a huge success last year, and will be even bigger and better this year,” read an official Facebook post to the city of Alabaster Facebook page. “If you or your business/organization are interested in reserving a tree for this year’s festival, act soon before they are sold out.”

Those who wish to participate in the second annual Festival of Trees may register online before Nov. 17 at Alabaster.seamlessdocs.com/f/festivaloftrees.