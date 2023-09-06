Helena takes county battle over Calera Published 11:29 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor and ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – Following back-to-back straight-set losses, the Helena Huskies have responded in a big way thanks to two consecutive straight-set victories.

After downing John Carroll on Thursday, Aug. 31, the Huskies opened a new week with another sweep against county rival Calera on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in dominant fashion.

The closest set between the two was the opening set, which Helena was still able to pull away in for a 25-17 victory to build confidence en route to winning 25-6 and 25-12 over the final two sets.

In the opening set of the, the Huskies got off to a confident start, jumping out to a lead that Calera never could overcome.

Helena eventually got enough cushion and pulled away for an eight-point win to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

That set the tone for the match, as the Huskies put together their most dominant set of the night in the second set.

Helena controlled the second set throughout and made a statement with a 25-6 win to take the set by 19 points and go up 2-0 in the match.

The Huskies entered the third set with all the momentum in the world thanks to their dominant set two win, and they needed just one win from the final three sets to take the match.

Helena was able to do just that in the third set as they got off to another strong lead and outpaced Calera throughout. The Huskies won the third set, 25-12, and with that, they secured a strong statement of a win over the Calera Eagles in straight sets.

Addison Dockery led the Helena Huskies with 14 kills, and she also had a strong day defensively with seven digs. Marie Jones had seven kills for Helena’s offense alongside Dockery.

Kylie Scoles also had a great match on both ends of the floor, earning 26 assists while fueling Helena’s attack and also recording seven digs on the other side of the ball.

Presley Lively led the Huskies on defense with 11 digs, and Cammi Pugh was the third Husky to earn seven digs to help share the load with Lively.

Helena was also able to generate points from their service game as Pugh earned two aces and Dockery had one as well.