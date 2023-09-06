Oak Mountain takes straight set win over Homewood Published 10:08 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The Oak Mountain Eagles found themselves in a couple of close spots in their match against the Homewood Patriots, but the Eagles came out on top in their showdown at Oak Mountain High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Oak Mountain won the match, 3-0, to continue their strong run in preparation for the start of area play.

In the first set, the Eagles ended up with a comfortable lead, and they were able to use that to take the opening frame. Oak Mountain won 25-16, and with the first set win, they took an early lead in the match.

However, that was as wide as the margin of victory would be for the Eagles. Homewood battled it out with Oak Mountain in the second set, and the set came down to the final points.

Ultimately, Oak Mountain held on and closed out the second set, taking the set with a 25-22 victory to put the Patriots with their backs against the wall thanks to a two-set lead.

Homewood still held in the fight for a close third set, and the Patriots were within striking distance as the set drew to the end.

The Eagles took the final point to end the set on top, and their 25-20 third set win was good enough to close out a straight set sweep win over Homewood.

On offense, outside hitter Lauren Schuessler led the way once again for the Eagles in the kills department, as she took 12 kills over the match to hit for an impressive +.385 hitting percentage. Schuessler also earned 12 assists as she helped out the Eagles around the court.

Emma Hawkins was effective at both sides of the court in the match. She directed traffic with 16 assists on the night, and she also earned 12 digs on defense to help the Eagles stay in the fight on multiple points.

Ava Heath led Oak Mountain with 12 digs, and she was also a force on the service line with four aces and a 1.90 serve receive rating. She was also able to add in five kills, two blocks and an assist. Hawkins also had two aces and Schuessler added one of her own.

The Eagles will now turn their eyes to their area opener on the road against Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.