SWCD donates Ag Learning Stations to local libraries

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Multiple libraries in the county now have access to Ag Learning Stations thanks to the efforts of the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Ag Learning Stations are intended for students in K2 through K5 and teach conservation education.

“We have created an Ag Learning Station that includes a tabletop bookshelf and 22 Ag (agriculture) related books for K2-K5,” said Kim Joiner, district administrative coordinator for SWCD. “We are donating these to local public libraries.”

Mike Lawley of the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association and Joiner delivered stations to the North Shelby Library, the Jane B Holmes Public Library in Helena, the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster, the Columbiana Public Library and the Pelham Public Library.

“It’s a wealth of information that they gave us,” said Kim Roberts, director of the Albert L. Scott library. “(There is) a wonderful nice shelf that they provided for it. The resources are great. It piggybacks off of some of the homesteading interests we have in Alabaster.”

Each station includes the shelf and 22 agriculture-related books. The SWCD order all of the materials and put the Ag Learning Stations together. The books will be available in circulation at each library for local residents to check out.

The included books teach on the topic of farming and include subjects such as

Pollinators

Cows

Tractors

Gardening

Natural resources

Composting

“They are all books about farming and agriculture and things in that field,” said Mary Campbell, director of the Pelham Public Library. “They’re full books, they are the kind of thing kids absolutely love.”

Campbell discussed the importance behind what the SWCD is doing in providing these resources to libraries.

“They’re trying to make sure that we’re taking care of the resources that we have here, in this area and raising more folks up to farm and feed all the people who live here” Campbell said. “I think it’s just a way to encourage kids to be interested in that field.”

The SWCD intends to deliver stations to eight more libraries in the county and needs sponsors to help with six.

The Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District requests that anyone interested in sponsoring an Ag Learning Station may send an email to Joiner at shelby@alconservationdistrict or call at 205-365-4643.