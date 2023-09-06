Thompson, Pelham and Vincent remain ranked as other local teams gain steam Published 5:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Thompson and Pelham found themselves in familiar spots when they woke up on Wednesday, Sept. 6, as the Week 2 ASWA football rankings had them listed at the exact same spots as they were last week.

For the third straight week, Thompson is the No. 1 team in Class 7A, and Pelham enters their second straight week at No. 9 in the Class 6A poll.

The Vincent Yellow Jackets rose a spot in the Class 2A rankings up to No. 6 from their previous rank of No. 7 last week.

Thompson earned all 20 first place votes in the Class 7A rankings after an unexpected bye week. The Warriors had the week off due to IMG Academy’s inability to travel to Alabaster for their national showdown due to the effects of Hurricane Idalia on their home of Bradenton, FL.

The week prior, Thompson impressed in their opener against Opelika in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic. After a slow start, the Warriors took control on both offense and defense and pulled away for a 44-13 win.

This week, Thompson will face No. 4 Vestavia Hills in one of their biggest tests of the season as the Warriors open up both their home slate and region schedule.

Elsewhere in the 7A rankings, Spain Park received eight votes to finish No. 12 in the poll. The Jags improved to 2-0 in impressive fashion against local rival Briarwood thanks to a 37-8 win. Spain Park enters a showdown this week against in-city foe Hoover, who slipped to No. 10 after falling to 0-2 on the season.

Oak Mountain also received two votes to finish in a tie for No. 13 despite falling 24-21 against county rival and 2022 6A playoff side Pelham.

On the flip side, Pelham used their win over Oak Mountain to hold steady at No. 9 in the 6A rankings. The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season after also beating Jackson-Olin.

Pelham will have a bye this week before opening their region slate against Briarwood on Sept. 15.

Helena received five votes for the 6A poll to finish in a tie for No. 13 in the rankings. Helena won again in dominant fashion in Week 2, topping Buckhorn, 55-7, after beating Chelsea in their season opener, 50-14.

In the 2A poll, Vincent rose a spot to No. 6 in the rankings thanks to a 29-0 win over Winterboro in their home opener. After also beating Ragland to start off the season, Vincent enters their first 2A game of the season with a 2-0 record as they prepare to face Central Coosa in Week 3.

To see the full rankings, check out the list below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (20); 1-0; 240 Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 176 Enterprise; 2-0; 156 Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 130 Auburn; 1-1; 110 Dothan; 2-0; 90 Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 66 Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 63 Foley; 2-0; 42 Hoover; 0-2; 39

Others receiving votes: Austin (2-0) 14, Spain Park (2-0) 8, Oak Mountain (1-1) 2, Opelika (1-1) 2, Baker (2-0) 1, Fairhope (1-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (19); 2-0; 237 Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 181 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 152 Parker; 2-0; 142 Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 121 Hartselle; 1-1; 87 Mountain Brook; 1-1; 76 Theodore; 1-1; 47 Pelham; 2-0; 43 St. Paul’s; 2-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 12, Oxford (2-0) 6, Fort Payne (1-1) 5, Helena (2-0) 5, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 4, Athens (2-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (1-1) 3, Gadsden City (1-1) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Pleasant Grove (9); 1-0; 198 Ramsay (8); 1-1; 181 Faith-Mobile (2); 2-0; 165 Charles Henderson; 0-1; 134 Moody; 2-0; 113 UMS-Wright; 1-1; 91 Beauregard; 2-0; 87 Gulf Shores (1); 2-0; 77 Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 35 Leeds; 1-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Demopolis (1-1) 9, Headland (2-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 6, Scottsboro (2-0) 5, Fairview (2-0) 4, Rehobeth (1-0) 1, Vigor (2-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (17); 2-0; 231 Cherokee Co. (1); 2-0; 172 Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 161 Jackson (1); 1-0; 146 Jacksonville; 2-0; 114 Handley; 2-0; 100 West Morgan (1); 2-0; 75 Oneonta; 1-1; 36 T.R. Miller; 1-1; 34 Anniston; 1-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Bayside Academy (2-0) 13, Bibb Co. (2-0) 11, Dora (1-1) 9, West Blocton (2-0) 7, Randolph (0-2) 1, St. Michael (1-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (15); 2-0; 221 Mobile Christian; 2-0; 154 St. James (3); 1-1; 137 Madison Academy (2); 2-0; 133 Gordo; 1-1; 110 Houston Academy; 2-0; 100 Geraldine; 2-0; 80 Piedmont; 0-1; 73 Sylvania; 1-0; 70 Straughn; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Ohatchee (2-0) 10, Thomasville (1-0) 10, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 6, Pike Co. (0-1) 5, Trinity (2-0) 5, W.S. Neal (2-0) 5, Southside-Selma (1-0) 2, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 2, Winfield (2-0) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (14); 2-0; 219 Highland Home (2); 2-0; 167 Pisgah (1); 1-0; 166 Fyffe (3); 0-1; 156 Reeltown; 1-0; 118 Vincent; 2-0; 95 Goshen; 2-0; 70 Tuscaloosa Academy; 1-1; 55 Luverne; 2-0; 33 Ariton; 0-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (1-0) 18, Aliceville (0-2) 6, Sulligent (2-0) 5, Central-Coosa (2-0) 2, Isabella (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 2, St. Luke’s (2-0) 2, Cold Springs (2-0) 1, Cottonwood (1-0) 1, Falkville (2-0) 1, Lanett (1-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (19); 1-0; 237 Elba; 2-0; 171 Pickens Co. (1); 2-0; 159 Lynn; 1-0; 125 Brantley; 1-1; 87 Sweet Water; 1-1; 74 Millry; 1-1; 61 Florala; 1-0; 55 Meek; 1-1; 52 Spring Garden; 1-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Coosa Christian (1-1) 28, Loachapoka (2-0) 26, Decatur Heritage (2-0) 14, Hackleburg (1-1) 7, Georgiana (1-1) 6, Keith (2-0) 3, Southern Choctaw (0-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (19); 3-0; 237 Lee-Scott; 2-0; 178 Lowndes Academy; 2-0; 139 Jackson Academy; 3-0; 132 Chambers Academy (1); 2-1; 114 Autauga Academy; 3-0; 84 Banks Academy; 2-0; 81 Clarke Prep; 2-1; 59 Southern Academy; 3-0; 53 Patrician; 1-2; 49

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (3-0) 14.