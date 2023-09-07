Bessemer resident arrested for criminally negligent homicide Published 11:03 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

ALABASTER- Bessemer resident Eldin Ulloa, 20, was arrested on multiple charges including Reckless Homicide on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6:10 p.m.

Allegedly, Ulloa was driving 82 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone when he ran a red light near First Street North in Alabaster, leading to a car crash that injured multiple individuals, who were subsequently taken to UAB for treatment.

One of the victims of the accident died, resulting in Ulloa being charged with reckless homicide.

Ulloa was booked into Shelby County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 5. He has been given the following charges:

-Three counts of third-degree assault

-one count of first-degree assault

-one count of reckless endangerment

-one count of murder by reckless endangerment/criminal negligence

The date of Ulloa’s trial has yet to be set, however, he is ineligible for bail due to his arrest on a homicide charge. The investigation of this case is still ongoing and details will be released as they become available.