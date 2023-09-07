Lauren Elizabeth Dunn Published 1:05 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Lauren Elizabeth Dunn, 17, of Dunnavant, Alabama was called to God’s loving arms on the morning of September 5, 2023. After attending Chelsea High School for her freshman and sophomore years, Lauren graduated from Mississippi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy – Class 57 in December of 2022 receiving her high school diploma 1½ years early. Lauren was recently admitted to Jefferson State Community College to begin her training and education as an EMT. Lauren made friends easily wherever she went and never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh. She was high-spirited, mischievous, loving, goofy, and always ready to have fun.

Lauren is survived by her father, Bill Dunn; her bother, Thomas Dunn; her aunts and uncles, Martha and Raymond Fraser and Roy and Valerie Dunn; her cousins, Raymond and Stephanie Fraser, Matt and Karen Fraser, Jennifer Dunn, Todd Dunn and Geoffrey Palmer; her cherished boyfriend, Nick Stanley; and an entire community of people who love her as their own and will miss her greatly.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Cahaba Heights United Methodist Church, Rev. Mike Spivey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Mississippi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy at https://msycafoundation.com