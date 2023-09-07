The Shelby County Football Show: Week 3
Published 9:54 am Thursday, September 7, 2023
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, Andrew Simonson and Alec Etheredge look back at last Friday’s games while breaking down the games set for the opening week of region play this Friday.
0:00 Show Open
1:20 Intro
3:45 Spain Park vs. Hoover (Game of the Week)
8:45 Thompson vs. Vestavia Hills
13:46 Oak Mountain vs. Hewitt-Trussville
17:33 Chelsea at Tuscaloosa County
21:00 Helena at Homewood
24:19 Calera vs. Benjamin Russell
27:46 Briarwood at Chilton County
31:21 Shelby County at Holtville
33:21 Montevallo at Hale County
36:07 Vincent vs. Central Coosa
38:47: AISA/ACSC Games
43:38: SCR Stars of the Week
48:36: Biggest Storyline of Week 3
Thanks to Consigned Design for sponsoring the Shelby County Football Show. Visit them at 72 Fulton Springs Road in Alabaster or Facebook.com/ConsignedDesign.