The Shelby County Football Show: Week 3 Published 9:54 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, Andrew Simonson and Alec Etheredge look back at last Friday’s games while breaking down the games set for the opening week of region play this Friday.

0:00 Show Open

1:20 Intro

3:45 Spain Park vs. Hoover (Game of the Week)

8:45 Thompson vs. Vestavia Hills

13:46 Oak Mountain vs. Hewitt-Trussville

17:33 Chelsea at Tuscaloosa County

21:00 Helena at Homewood

24:19 Calera vs. Benjamin Russell

27:46 Briarwood at Chilton County

31:21 Shelby County at Holtville

33:21 Montevallo at Hale County

36:07 Vincent vs. Central Coosa

38:47: AISA/ACSC Games

43:38: SCR Stars of the Week

48:36: Biggest Storyline of Week 3

