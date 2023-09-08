Arrest reports from Aug. 19-30 Published 2:07 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 19-30:

Alabaster

Aug. 21

-Thomas Douglas Youngblood, 70, of Alabaster, indecent exposure.

Aug. 22

-Emmanuel Rashaad Hall, 27, of Homewood, FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – driving while license suspended.

Aug. 23

-Abigail Louise Finocchio, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Dalton Lee Perryman, 22, of Calera, assault second degree.

-Kamron Akia Evans, 30, of Calera, capias warrant.

Aug. 24

-Abraham Maurice Richardson, 33, of Birmingham, failure to comply with court orders, harassment (domestic violence 3rd) and assault 3rd (domestic violence 3rd).

-Shaquille O’Neal Montgomery, 29, of Alabaster, alias warrant (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) and alias warrant (unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia).

Aug. 25

-Aleea Monicque Westbrook, 31, of Maylene, domestic violence – criminal mischief.

-Phillip Michael Bryant, 33, of Selma, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Shelby Marie Shiflett, 25, of Columbiana, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Luis Daniel Cruz Perez, 30, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 26

-Chance Simpson, 32, of Cincinatti, Ohio, fugitive from justice.

-Brenda A. Franklin, 55, of Jemison, shoplifting, $500 or less.

-Sonya Nicole Collins, 32, of Thorsby, shoplifting, $500 or less.

-Rodney Keith Mikell, 53, of Helena, driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

Aug. 27

-Soren Hunter Reitsma, 28, of Montevallo, FTA – speeding.

Helena

Aug. 20

-Samuel Kimani Muchiri, 40, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 22

-Elizabeth Allan Purcell, 72, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Neil Matthew Robbins, 36, probation violation.

Aug. 27

-Michael Rommel Jones, 19, minor in possession of alcohol.

Montevallo

Aug. 19

-Myron Dejuan Gentry, 26, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Aug. 21

-Stephen Marco Lee, 43, of Calera, appears in public place under the influence.

Aug. 22

-Samantha Michelle Oyola Delucas, 34, of Columbiana, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Aug. 23

-Roberto Carlos Moreno Valeriano, 21, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 24

-Rodrigo Lopez Sanchez, 52, of Pelham, assault – simple assault.

Aug. 25

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 26, of Columbiana, violation of a court order.

Aug. 26

-Caleb Allen Orr, 24, of Helena, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Kamble Nicole Frenette, 20, of Spanish Fort, liquor – minor consume alcohol.

Aug. 27

-Daniel Wynne Jenkins, 23, of Spanish Fort, appears in public place under the influence.

-Luis Miguel Ramirez, 39, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs

Aug. 28

-Samuel Charles Serio, 27, of Bessemer, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Aug. 30

-Jaison Allen Swift, 27, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree and obstructing police – interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-David Ray Brasher, 57, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Aug. 20

-Joseph Robinson, 50, of Helena, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Ephraim Nderitu, 44, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

Aug. 21

-Keanna Matthews, 28, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Aug. 22

-Emmanuel Hall, 27, of Homewood, public order crimes – AW alias writ fo arrest.

-Ezequiel Flores Quiroz, 35, of Morris, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Aug. 24

-Paul Gryce, 30, of Shalimar, Fla., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Octavia McNair, 45, of Dallas, Ga., public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Aug. 25

-Raymond Mayfield, 43, of Shelby, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Alexis Torrijos Zamora, 19, of Birmingham, driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Oscar Contreres Martinez, 18, of Helena, unlawful acts and offenses, penalties – liquor – minor consumption.