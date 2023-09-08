Arrest reports from Aug. 19-30
Published 2:07 pm Friday, September 8, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 19-30:
Alabaster
Aug. 21
-Thomas Douglas Youngblood, 70, of Alabaster, indecent exposure.
Aug. 22
-Emmanuel Rashaad Hall, 27, of Homewood, FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – driving while license suspended.
Aug. 23
-Abigail Louise Finocchio, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Dalton Lee Perryman, 22, of Calera, assault second degree.
-Kamron Akia Evans, 30, of Calera, capias warrant.
Aug. 24
-Abraham Maurice Richardson, 33, of Birmingham, failure to comply with court orders, harassment (domestic violence 3rd) and assault 3rd (domestic violence 3rd).
-Shaquille O’Neal Montgomery, 29, of Alabaster, alias warrant (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) and alias warrant (unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia).
Aug. 25
-Aleea Monicque Westbrook, 31, of Maylene, domestic violence – criminal mischief.
-Phillip Michael Bryant, 33, of Selma, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree.
-Shelby Marie Shiflett, 25, of Columbiana, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Luis Daniel Cruz Perez, 30, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Aug. 26
-Chance Simpson, 32, of Cincinatti, Ohio, fugitive from justice.
-Brenda A. Franklin, 55, of Jemison, shoplifting, $500 or less.
-Sonya Nicole Collins, 32, of Thorsby, shoplifting, $500 or less.
-Rodney Keith Mikell, 53, of Helena, driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Aug. 27
-Soren Hunter Reitsma, 28, of Montevallo, FTA – speeding.
Helena
Aug. 20
-Samuel Kimani Muchiri, 40, bail jumping second degree.
Aug. 22
-Elizabeth Allan Purcell, 72, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Neil Matthew Robbins, 36, probation violation.
Aug. 27
-Michael Rommel Jones, 19, minor in possession of alcohol.
Montevallo
Aug. 19
-Myron Dejuan Gentry, 26, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Aug. 21
-Stephen Marco Lee, 43, of Calera, appears in public place under the influence.
Aug. 22
-Samantha Michelle Oyola Delucas, 34, of Columbiana, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Aug. 23
-Roberto Carlos Moreno Valeriano, 21, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Aug. 24
-Rodrigo Lopez Sanchez, 52, of Pelham, assault – simple assault.
Aug. 25
-Tyler Gene Galyean, 26, of Columbiana, violation of a court order.
Aug. 26
-Caleb Allen Orr, 24, of Helena, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Kamble Nicole Frenette, 20, of Spanish Fort, liquor – minor consume alcohol.
Aug. 27
-Daniel Wynne Jenkins, 23, of Spanish Fort, appears in public place under the influence.
-Luis Miguel Ramirez, 39, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs
Aug. 28
-Samuel Charles Serio, 27, of Bessemer, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Aug. 30
-Jaison Allen Swift, 27, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree and obstructing police – interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
-David Ray Brasher, 57, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Aug. 20
-Joseph Robinson, 50, of Helena, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Ephraim Nderitu, 44, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
Aug. 21
-Keanna Matthews, 28, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Aug. 22
-Emmanuel Hall, 27, of Homewood, public order crimes – AW alias writ fo arrest.
-Ezequiel Flores Quiroz, 35, of Morris, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Aug. 24
-Paul Gryce, 30, of Shalimar, Fla., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Octavia McNair, 45, of Dallas, Ga., public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Aug. 25
-Raymond Mayfield, 43, of Shelby, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Alexis Torrijos Zamora, 19, of Birmingham, driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Oscar Contreres Martinez, 18, of Helena, unlawful acts and offenses, penalties – liquor – minor consumption.