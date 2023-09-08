Divorces for Aug. 7-20
Published 2:02 pm Friday, September 8, 2023
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 7-20:
-Candies Monique Fields, of Alabaster, and Shericko DeAndre Billingsley, of Hoover.
-Norma Alicia Barajas Oseguera, of Maylene, and Leonardo Cacho Mendoza, of Pelham.
-Kenneth Walter Porter, of Helena, and Jennifer Marie Drake, of Helena.
-Mikah Boothe, of Calera, and Brandon Boothe, of Calera.
-Zoe Olson Johnson, of Wilsonville, and Sandar Johnson, of Sterrett.
-Kenneth Wayne George, of Calera, and Robin Nicole George, of Biloxi.
-Tracey Leigh Petenbrink, of Helena, and Kenneth Alan Petenbrink, of Helena.
-Jacqueline Carol Pearson, of Pelham, and John Hill Pearson, of Pelham.
-Dalisha McClure Cardwell, of Chelsea, and Jonathan Matthew Cardwell, of Chelsea.
-Timothy Scott Moore, of Birmingham, and Aloma Jones Moore, of Birmingham.
-Barbara Adams Toomer, of Alabaster, and Gregory Bernard Toomer, of Birmingham.
-Makenzie Dannielle Butler, of Hoover, and Connar George Franklin, of Hoover.
-Caitlyn Calderon, of Calera, and Martin Calderon, of Calera.
-Tiffany Long, of Helena, and Collin Waite Bemis, of Helena.
-Michael Anthony Schilleci, of Birmingham, and Margaret Katherine Schilleci, of Birmingham.
-Jamie Holtzclaw, of Helena, and Ronald Scott Holtzclaw, of Helena.
-Cecilla Marie Vaughn, of Chelsea, and Adam Franklin Vaughn, of Chelsea.
-Annah Broussard, of Pelham, and William Broussard, of Pelham.
-Kelly Hambrick McNair, of Birmingham, and Timothy Raymond McNair, of Birmingham.
-John L. Ortino, of Maylene, and Betty Colleen Ortino, of Maylene.
-Vince Culpepper, of Alabaster, and Jennifer Culpepper, of Alabaster.
-Kristen Avery Horn, of Birmingham, and Colin Bradford Hall, of Birmingham.
-Kevin Ray Clark, of Chelsea, and Leigh S. Clark, of Pelham.
-William C. Davis, of Montevallo, and Kandace Stocstill Davis, of Kelson.
-Mackenzie Leigh Smith, of Birmingham, and David William Smith, of Birmingham.