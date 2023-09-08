Divorces for Aug. 7-20

Published 2:02 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

By Jamie Dawkins

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 7-20:

 

-Candies Monique Fields, of Alabaster, and Shericko DeAndre Billingsley, of Hoover.

-Norma Alicia Barajas Oseguera, of Maylene, and Leonardo Cacho Mendoza, of Pelham.

-Kenneth Walter Porter, of Helena, and Jennifer Marie Drake, of Helena.

-Mikah Boothe, of Calera, and Brandon Boothe, of Calera.

-Zoe Olson Johnson, of Wilsonville, and Sandar Johnson, of Sterrett.

-Kenneth Wayne George, of Calera, and Robin Nicole George, of Biloxi.

-Tracey Leigh Petenbrink, of Helena, and Kenneth Alan Petenbrink, of Helena.

-Jacqueline Carol Pearson, of Pelham, and John Hill Pearson, of Pelham.

-Dalisha McClure Cardwell, of Chelsea, and Jonathan Matthew Cardwell, of Chelsea.

-Timothy Scott Moore, of Birmingham, and Aloma Jones Moore, of Birmingham.

-Barbara Adams Toomer, of Alabaster, and Gregory Bernard Toomer, of Birmingham.

-Makenzie Dannielle Butler, of Hoover, and Connar George Franklin, of Hoover.

-Caitlyn Calderon, of Calera, and Martin Calderon, of Calera.

-Tiffany Long, of Helena, and Collin Waite Bemis, of Helena.

-Michael Anthony Schilleci, of Birmingham, and Margaret Katherine Schilleci, of Birmingham.

-Jamie Holtzclaw, of Helena, and Ronald Scott Holtzclaw, of Helena.

-Cecilla Marie Vaughn, of Chelsea, and Adam Franklin Vaughn, of Chelsea.

-Annah Broussard, of Pelham, and William Broussard, of Pelham.

-Kelly Hambrick McNair, of Birmingham, and Timothy Raymond McNair, of Birmingham.

-John L. Ortino, of Maylene, and Betty Colleen Ortino, of Maylene.

-Vince Culpepper, of Alabaster, and Jennifer Culpepper, of Alabaster.

-Kristen Avery Horn, of Birmingham, and Colin Bradford Hall, of Birmingham.

-Kevin Ray Clark, of Chelsea, and Leigh S. Clark, of Pelham.

-William C. Davis, of Montevallo, and Kandace Stocstill Davis, of Kelson.

-Mackenzie Leigh Smith, of Birmingham, and David William Smith, of Birmingham.

