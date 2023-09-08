Land transactions for Aug. 21-25 Published 2:01 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 21-25:

Aug. 21

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to James D. Steel, for $412,871, for Lot 120 in Melrose Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Blaising Properties LLC to Kyle Edwards, for $450,000, for Lot 173 in Forest Parks 1st Sector 1st Addition.

-617 Properties LLC to Marshall Gaines Clotfelter, for $290,000, for Lot 68 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Ashley Nicole Grainger to Thomas William Taylor Burgess, for $372,125, for Lot 7 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 1.

-Michael J. Williamson to Africa Boyd, for $420,000, for lot 7-149 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Daniel H. Bittner to Michael J. Williamson, for $630,000, for Lot 1-70 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I & Phase II.

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $223,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Richard Scott Stewart to Kyle Daniel Denton, for $132,500, for Lot H-6 in Hamlets at Shoal Creek Phase III Resubdivision of Lot 27A.

-Charles L. Lawrence to William H. Whitehead, for $437,000, for Lot 51 in Glen at Greystone Sector One Resurvey of Lots 51 and 52.

-Eric Q. Strong to Calvin W. Kennedy, for $650,000, for Lot 13 in Southlake.

-John D. Kitts to Jose B. Landaverde, for $515,000, for Lot 6 in Weatherly Club Section 14.

-Neal T. Holden to Richard Cortez, for $191,000, for Lot 25 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Carrie E. Hanks to Kiara Jackson, for $328,788, for Lot 7-243 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-John C. Dennis to Shannon Parsons Dennis, for $1,116,240, for Lot 9 in Greystone 6th Sector Phase I.

-Vanessa Ruth Hoggatt to Barrey H. Staggs, for $420,000, for Lot 25 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-Kirk David Peterson to Carrie M. Allsbrooks, for $1,399,000, for Lot 411 in Greystone Legacy 4th Sector.

-Dennis Elder to Michael McCarty, for $440,000, for Lot 31 in Heritage Oaks.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Katherine S. Nally, for $212,000, for Lot 108 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Ann Foster to Sadie Kelosky, for $225,000, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Tammy McCann Henderson to Randy Glenn, for $30,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham o DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $963,060.55, for Lots 49, 53, 54 and 55 in Oak Tree.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Israel Jose Cassimiro, for $252,000, for Lot 23 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-William F. Lester to Joseph Stephen Wright, for $569,500, for Lot 1109 in Eagle Point 11th Sector.

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $100,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $152,380, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

Aug. 22

-Thomas A. Adent to Christopher L. Miller, for $230,000, for Lot 327 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Calvin Kennedy to Charles Pratt, for $400,000, for Lot 71 in Homestead 3rd Sector.

-Georgina Maria Zamora to Holden T. Blackwell, for $264,000, for Lot 167 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Connie L. Peek to Shannon Claire Benzinger, for $105,750, for Lot 690 in Forest Lakes 12 Sector.

-Cheryl E. De Zayas to William David Smith, for $140,000, for Lot 9 in Clearview Estates.

-Leonard Maye to Jarred Stamps, for $365,000, for Lot 2 in Cheshire Subdivision.

-Caroline Bingham to Robert Killion, for $265,000, for Lot 91 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Dianna Renee Dubose to Virginia E. Jager, for $305,500, for Lot 5 in Cahaba Point Addition to Wine Ridge.

-Terry Ray Riddlesperger to Yan Wang, for $679,000, for Lot 1116 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase I.

-Latricia Howze to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 9 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Samuel W. Hawkins to Tara Nicole Herbinger Whiddon, for $760,000, for Lot 426 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B.

-Eugene Mastin Gill to Cameron W. Elkins, for $500,000, for Lot 28 in Helena Station.

-Pam K. Alford to Irving A. Fietz, for $395,000, for Lot 550 in Calliston at Ballantrae Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 and 557-561.

-Gregory D. Frost to Cole Steward Champion, for $314,000, for Lot 87 in Waterstone Phase 2.

-Hurshel Matthew Townson to Kevin Bryant, for $299,900, for Lot 8 in Portsouth First Sector.

-Shelby Flaucher to Shelby Flaucher, for $429,100, for Lot 320 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

Aug. 23

-Andrew John Gnann to Gregory P. Driskill, for $1,190,000, for Lot H1A in Shoal Creek Resubdivision of Resurvey.

-CSMA SFR Holdings II LSE LLC to Austin Willingham, for $220,000, for lot 62 in Braelinn Village Phase III.

-Larry G. Vines to Kelly V. McFarland, for $142,355, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Robert Howard Perkins to Robert Howard Perkins, for $376,060, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jessica Elizabeth Holt Walker to Jessica Elizabeth Holt Walker, for $749,000, for Lot 17 in Glen Estates.

-Peggy Hendon Young to Oscar M. Mojica, for $206,000, for Lot 19 in Amberley Woods 3rd Sector Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 12 through 27 and Green Area.

-Jeb Wallace Golden to Phillip Kaht, for $695,000, for Lot 5 in Mnt Era Estates.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gary Spivey, for $348,160, for Lot 6 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Kimberly S. Caruso to CMACK Investments LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 104 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector.

-Ginger Taylor to Zachary Chace Weldon, for $299,000, for Lot 316 in Union Station Phase III.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Melanie Barreto Wilson, for $290,000, for Lot 35 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lot 7, 8, 23, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39.

-Charles D. Roche to Alysia M. Carlisle, for $329,000, for Lot 2-08 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Richard K. Bussell, for $79,000, for Lot 7 in Rocky Ridge Estates.

-Charles T. Bergob to Doris Bell Hatch, for $217,500, for lot 29 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Shelby County Alabama, for $161,330, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Ronald H. Parker, for $320,000, for Lot 7-65 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Robert Sarver to Robert L. Fincher, for $650,000, for Lot 512 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.

-Laura A. Rinsky to Lauralee C. Lafleur, for $229,500, for Lot 568 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Aaron Clayton to William Christopher Kirby, for $185,000, for Lot 1 in Aaron Clayton Clay O’Neal Subdivision Final Plat.

-Jarred Stamps to Donna L. Hayes, for $406,000, for Lot 67 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Zachary Isbell to Alexandria Ruvalcaba, for $82,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Chalons LLC to Spring Rock Bridge Property Owner LLC, for $211,700, for Lots 76, 80, 83 and 84 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Vicki Marie Blackwell to Dean Jerold Doria, for $680,000, for Lot 374 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase IV.

-LR Properties LLC to NS Retail Holdings LLC, for $2,150,000, for Lot 1B1 in Resource Center Resurvey of Lot 1B.

Aug. 24

-Paula E. Thompson to Shevita Ramsey Smith, for $205,000, for Lot 1197 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-James William Burnett to James William Burnett, for $247,000, for Lot 242 in Timberline Phase 5 Section 1.

-Holland Family LLC to Darian Dollar, for $12,000, for Lot 33 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Timothy A. Burke to Brandon H. Tomlin, for $529,000, for Lot 317 in Willow Oaks.

-Ashley Raye Anderson to Southwood Home Buyers LLC, for $165,000, for lot 285 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Larry Melton, for $681,332, for Lot 1749 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Brooks B. Wall to Brooks Wadsworth Wall, for $226,200, for Lot 47 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Rozanne Smith Emory to David R. Emory, for $176,500, for Lot 58 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Randolph Mott Fowler to Daryl L. Pitts, for $90,000, for Lots 1, 27 and 28 in Shelby Shores 1976 Addition.

-J G Properties Inc. to C & C Realty LLC, for $550,000, for Lot 2 in Graham Fulton Springs Subdivision Resurvey.

-Rodney Foster Reed to Johanna Yvette Reed, for $89,340, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Christopher M. Brown to Andrew Roberts Yohn, for $329,900, for Lot 25 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

Aug. 25

-Frank Williamson to Susan H. Williamson, for $295,100, for Lot 16 in Falliston Ridge 1st Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Si Van Huynh, for $507,070, for Lot 134 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Southwood Home Buyers LLC to Raod M. Alzouhiri, for $250,000, for Lot 285 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Richard Dykes, for $346,820, for Lot 21-63 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Wade Boothe to Wade Boothe, for $150,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Louis G. Parker to Louis G. Parker, for $10,000, for Lot 45 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Corley Joeann Wormley, for $291,565, for Lot 6 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Ronald F. Kozlicki to Ronald F. Kozlicki, for $10,000, for Lot 61 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Plat.

-Adelaido Martin to Andy Gingerich, for $425,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-David E. Wilson to David E. Wilson, for $288,650, for Lot 1248 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-11T AL LLC to Justin Dean Perkins, for $20,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Judith Myrick Miller to Judith Myrick Miller, for $281,600, for Lot 34 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Christopher Davis to Judy LaRue Davis, for $360,000, for Lot 31 in Panther Ridge.

-GTP TLC REO A LLC to Justin Dean Perkins, for $60,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Lawrence N. Oliver to Marc Holmes, for $230,000, for Lot 8 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Adam Buchanan to Julie Jennifer Johnson, for $72,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Kevin W. Hayes to Jared G. Williams, for $199,000, for Lot 19 in Bridlewood Forest.

-Sarah E. Hopper to Zachary Michael McGhee, for $341,000, for Lot 1169 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Nancy W. Hammond to Kathryn Quinn Newton, for $352,000, for Lot 1 in Nancy Hammond Family Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 & 1A.

-BSFR TRS III LLC to Odilia Magali Velasquez, for $90,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael James Buck to Kathleen I. Bryant, for $189,000, for Lot 28 in Allendale Subdivision.

-Biran Patel to Tyler Tucker, for $190,000, for Lot 109 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Bobby Wayne Sanford to International J A D E Group Inc., for $8,000, for Lot 12 in E S Saffords Map of Shelby.

-Antonio D. Fossett to Antonio D. Fossett, for $108,240, for Lots 5, 6 and 7 in J H Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Joseph M. Powell to Chris Holcombe, for $70,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Christopher J. Blumstein to Brittany Lindsey, for $299,000, for Lot 55 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Donna M. Johnson to Timothy Brian Sparks, for $569,000, for Lot 1-93 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II Resurvey of Lots 1-91 through 1-93.

-Chelsea View Properties LLC to Sankar Sridaran, for $218,000, for Lot 229 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Craft Homes Construction LLC to Shirley Ann Parker, for $529,000, for Lot 674 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Rudulph Real Estate Inc. to Spencer Matthew Lesueur, for $180,000, for Lot 42 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One Corrected Re Recorded Map.