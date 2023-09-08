Municipal police reports for Aug. 18-30 Published 2:04 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 18-30:

Alabaster

Aug. 21

-Harassment from the 1300 Block of Brown Circle (residence/home).

-Death from the 100 Block of Palm Drive (residence/home).

-Indecent exposure from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Tanglewood Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic violence 3rd – criminal trespass from the 700 Block of 12th Avenue SW (residence/home).

Aug. 22

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1400 Block of King James Court. Stolen was a gold Ford Focus valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Starboard Circle.

-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – driving while suspended from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Stolen were six 12-pack Budlight valued at $100.

-Property damage (hit and run) and leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 119 and Smokey Road (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Aug. 23

-Information only abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 239.

-Lost property from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 500 Block of Sugarberry Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 7th Avenue NW.

-Assault second degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $203.79.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 9500 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Senic Lake Cove (Residence/home). Damaged was a bumper valued at $3,000.

-Property damage from the 1200 Block of Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 24

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Joy Lane (Residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $500.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Failure to comply with court order and harassment (domestic violence 3rd) from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Boulevard, Birmingham.

-Alias warrant (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) and alias warrant (unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia) from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Boulevard, Birmingham.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was a wood bench and lamp valued at $1.

-Theft of property 4th from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen were store keys valued at $250.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 2100 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $5,000.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Wisteria Lane.

-Information only from the 1400 Block of King James Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).

-Information only from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store).

Aug. 25

-Domestic violence – criminal mischief and criminal trespass first degree from the 100 Block of Queens Gate (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree from the 2100 Block of Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse and drugs/narcotics; marijuana 1 gram.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 and South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment and drugs/narcotics; marijuana 2.3 grams.

Aug. 26

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 300 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Fugitive from justice from 1st Street South and 7th Avenue SE.

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $286.50.

-Animal complaint from the 30 Block of Nolen Lane (residence/home).

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $300.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Nissan Maxima valued at $2,600.

-Larceny/theft, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Forest Parkway (residence/home). Stolen were vehicle parts/accessories valued at $200.

-Driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 17 and Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 27

-FTA – speeding from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 239.

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown).

-Harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Cedar Grove Parkway.

-Property damage from Highway 31 and Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobile rear end paint valued at $100.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of King Arthur Court.

Helena

Aug. 20

-Bail jumping second degree from County Road 52 West at Riverwoods Parkway.

Aug. 21

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

Aug. 22

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 and Bridle Lane.

-Probation violation from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from Aster Place.

Aug. 23

-Miscellaneous from Riverwoods Landing.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Southview Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 600 Block of Bentmoor Drive.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 500 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Dublin Drive North.

Aug. 24

-Miscellaneous from Honeysuckle Circle.

-Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to do bodily harm on public school premises and trespass warning from Helena High School.

Aug. 26

-Reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident from Sunnybrook Lane and Highway 17.

-Natural death from the 100 Block of Penhale Park Road.

-Harassing communications and interference with custody from Bentmoor Drive.

-Domestic dispute from Buckingham Place.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Shady Trail.

Aug. 27

-Minor in possession of alcohol.

Montevallo

Aug. 18

-Incident from Highway 216 (residence/home).

Aug. 19

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Graham Street (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 6.4 grams valued at $10.

-Incident from Graham Street (residence/home).

Aug. 20

-Information only from Montevallo (other/unknown).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a front door valued at $400.

Aug. 21

-Public intoxication from Highway 10 (residence/home). Recovered was a handgun valued at $150.

-Information only from County Road 22 (residence/home).

Aug. 22

-Harassment from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

Aug. 25

-Harassment from Overland Road (residence/home).

-Domestic violence third degree from Valley Street (residence/home).

Aug. 27

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Montevallo (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $399.99.

-Property damage from Main Street (church). Damaged was a passenger side rear bed of Ford F250 and driver side rear quarter panel of Ford Focus valued at $1,000.

-Public intoxication from Middle Street (bar).

-Minor consume alcohol from Middle Street (bar).

-Possession of a controlled substance from County Road 22 (highway/street). Recovered was cocaine 0.30 grams valued at $1.

-Information only from Pineview Road (residence/home).

Aug. 28

-Use or possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Overland Road (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 10.5 grams, wooden container with metal smoking pipe, multicolor glass pipe with burned marijuana inside and silver grinder with marijuana residue valued at $4.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen was a Dremel 4300 rotary cutoff tool and a Milwaukee cutout bare tool valued at $268.99.

Aug. 30

-Menacing from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief, third degree and obstructing police – interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Davila Drive (residence/home). Damaged was an iPhone valued at $500.