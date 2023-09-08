Oak Mountain falls to Hewitt-Trussville in region opener Published 11:31 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The visiting Hewitt-Trussville Huskies scored on five of their seven first-half drives to create separation early and pull away from Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 8 in a 42-7 victory.

The Huskies scored on their first two drives of the game, going 80 and 40 yards, respectively, and while they were forced to punt on the two after, they eventually scored on their final three drives of the first half and their first drive of the second half to take a 42-0 lead that became insurmountable for the Eagles.

The start of the game couldn’t have gone any better for Hewitt-Trussville, while Oak Mountain was quickly faced with adversity.

The Huskies drove 80 yards in eight plays on their opening drive of the game before taking the lead on a short touchdown run from Peyton Floyd.

Then, on the third play of Oak Mountain’s opening drive, an interception gave the ball right back to Hewitt-Trussville, and the Huskies wasted no time capitalizing.

One play later, Floyd hit Jadon Loving for a 40-yard touchdown pass to ultimately make it 14-0 within the first 3:30 of the game.

The two teams then traded punts over the next five possessions before Hewitt-Trussville’s offense warmed back up.

Leading 14-0 to start the second quarter, the Huskies scored on three consecutive possessions in seven, six and seven plays.

They took advantage of an interception and two more Oak Mountain punts in the quarter behind a 45-yard touchdown pass from Floyd and two touchdown runs from Jaqson Melton.

That gave Hewitt-Trussville a comfortable 35-0 lead going into the half.

The Huskies then forced a three-and-out to start the second half and got the ball right back.

With the Eagles needing a stop, Hewitt instead scored on a long, methodical 11-play drive to eat up the nearly five minutes of action and take a 42-0 lead.

From there, Oak Mountain’s only answer came on the ensuing drive when Lakamren Meadows ran in the Eagles’ lone touchdown of the night from 5 yards out to create the final score of 42-7.

O’Dell led Oak Mountain with 104 yards of total offense, including 46 on the ground 69 passing, while Meadows totaled 34 yards on the ground with one touchdown.