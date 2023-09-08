Sheriff’s reports from Aug. 11-17 Published 1:59 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 11-17:

Aug. 11

-Harassment from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Assault third degree from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Assault second degree from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Approximately $2,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 9700 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A North American Arms .22 Magnum valued at $200 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 7600 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 7000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 150 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.

-Assault from Landing Lane and Starboard Drive, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 70 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana (Shelby County Jail).

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 400 block of Fedora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3700 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 3700 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment via telephone from an unknown location in Shelby County.

-Criminal mischief from the 4600 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Three trees were damaged.

-Civil dispute from Chevron service station, 200 block of East College Street, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea. A 2017 Ford Escape was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from the 6500 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 6500 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6500 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham. A patrol unit was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Annabell Way, Vincent.

-Fire investigation from the 200 block of Blossom Street, Montevallo. An old, abandoned house was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Kirkcaldy Lane, Birmingham.

Aug. 12

-Assault from the 100 block of Thompson Drive, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Grant Street, Wilton.

-Incident from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Robbery from the 100 block of Shady Acres Road and Edmonson Lane, Alabaster. A Verizon phone and $10 in U.S. currency were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2200 block of U.S. 31, Saginaw. A 2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch was damaged.

-Incident from Spoonwood Lake Mt Laurel, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Allen’s Food Mart at the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Sunglasses valued at $9.99 and a head/hair wrap “doo rag” valued at $9.99 were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 100 block of Sutton Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Dollar General at the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Assorted grocery items were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby.

-Runaway juvenile from the 5200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Strother Street, Montevallo.

Aug. 13

-Private property damage from Massey Road and Oakwood Drive, Alabaster. A 2022 Chevrolet 3500 was damaged.

-Incident from the 0 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 4700 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent.

-Child in need of supervision from the 5200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Marijuana (4 grams) and a marijuana pipe were confiscated; two Taser cartridges and prongs were reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Six boxes of baseball trading cards valued at $319.88 were stolen.

-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Burglary third degree from the 1100 block of Bates Road, Vincent. A dog valued at $500 was stolen. A window and door, each valued at $150, were stolen.

-Probation violation-unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 100 block of Briarvale Road, Columbiana. A clear bag containing approximately 2.7 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, a clear plastic bag containing Fentanyl (unknown weight) and a metal pipe for smoking narcotics were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 6200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from Shelby County 205, Montevallo.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Old Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

Aug. 14

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol from the 2000 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2003 GMC Sierra sustained $10,000 in damages, and a 2012 Toyota Corolla S sustained $15,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 100 block of Breland Street, Wilsonville.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 0 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville at Yellowleaf Creek Campground.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 8000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent. A Red Echo weed trimmer valued at $300 was stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Mountain Run, Birmingham. A fence and wall were damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Fairmont Circle, Birmingham.

-Assault second degree, criminal trespass first degree from the 0 block of Dusty Way, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A mailbox sustained $250 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 2400 block of Westover Road, Westover.

-Burglary from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea. Gold earrings valued at $500, silver earrings valued at $250, diamond ring valued at $5,000, diamond band valued at $1,000 and a box containing a 16-piece silverware set valued at $1,600 were stolen.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A Bible was confiscated.

-Burglary from the 400 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A three-piece engagement ring valued at $300, engagement ring with fake diamond and assorted make-up were stolen.

-Criminal mischief second degree-hit and run property damage, leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A 2017 Nissan Rogue sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Narrows Point Bend, Birmingham.

-Obstruction of justice-false name and fleeing or attempting to elude from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Domestic investigation from the 3300 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

Aug. 15

-Harassing communications from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea (Chelsea High School).

-Incident from Shelby County 26 and U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Sheila Point, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A purple cigarette vape pen and a razor blade keychain were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle, domestic violence-harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 2013 Ford Explorer was stolen.

-Incident from the 1 block of Chickadee Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 1600 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Suite 114, Birmingham (Miami Fusion Cafe).

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby. A solar path light was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Incident from Four Wing Lake Road, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Failure to appear-unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Looney Road and Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. A used needle with meth residue was confiscated.

Aug. 16

-DUI-alcohol from the 12000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Hindering prosecution or apprehension from the 300 block of Hannah Drive, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 9100 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster. Three small baggies containing a clear crystal-like substance (approximately 10.1 grams), a small digital scale with drug residue, three pipes with residue, nine small baggies, 32 Alprazolam pills (approximately 4 grams) and 4.5 Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills (approximately 1.7 grams) were confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2300 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1700 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham. A total of $207,576.25 in cash from sale of home was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3700 Building of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2007 ULTO enclosed utility trailer valued at $4,000 and miscellaneous tools and machines valued at $15,000 were stolen.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. The rear bumper of a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the Chevron at the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A jar of Delta 8 cigarettes valued at $100 was stolen.

-Forgery from the Chevron at the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A Trustmark Bank check was forged for $375.

-Incident from the 3100 block of Meadows Circle, Birmingham. A 2022 Mercedes GLAC300W was damaged.

-Agency assist from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A North American Arms .22 Magnum derringer, marijuana grinder and jar containing miscellaneous ammunition were confiscated.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of Signal Mountain Road, Indian Springs.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 4000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. Four jars of THC gummies, two glass tubes with a green leafy substance, Smacked THC oil, empty “Frozen Fruit Monster” vape box, glass jar with suspected marijuana and two metal sockets manipulated for drug use were confiscated.

-Certain persons forbidden from possessing pistol from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An S&W M&P .40-caliber, magazine and 14 rounds, S.W.R. plastic holster and Jefferson County Deputy badge were confiscated.

Aug. 17

-Incident from the 100 block of Papa Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 43, Chelsea. White powder (.6 gram) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 50 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Harpersville.

-Theft of property from the 5700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Four Apple 10.9 iPad Airs valued at $3,820.97 were stolen.

-Incident from Vincent Elementary School, 40800 Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville. A total of 11 tomato plants valued at $70 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of Fedora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.