Evangel cruises over Carolina Wildcats behind quick start Published 1:35 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

1 of 8

By CHRIS MEGGINSON | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Nine different players scored touchdowns Friday night as top-ranked Evangel Christian School cruised to a 72-8 victory over the Carolina Wildcats of South Carolina.

“Once again, our kids played hard,” ECS coach Tim Smith said. “Now the season begins. Over the next four weeks we play No. 2, No. 4 and No. 6 in the NHSA standings.”

A 38-0 first quarter set the tone for the game, as the Lightning went on to lead 60-0 at halftime.

Brock Humphrey opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run after a 35-yard pass to Grady Watkins on the first play of the game.

After the opening drive, Kemp Swords ran in a 24-yard touchdown, and then threw three more in the first quarter to Clay Stanton, Caeleb Austin and Zion Thompson combining for 78 yards. The 44-yard touchdown pass to Thompson to close the first quarter was Swords’ longest TD pass of the night.

Swords added a 15-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Staniscavage to start the second quarter and finished the night 5-of-7 passing for 128 yards.

Eli Black took over at quarterback in the second quarter with touchdowns by air and ground, scoring on a 42-yard pass to Kye Gray late in the second quarter and a 24-yard touchdown run early in the third.

Carolina got on the board with a 60-yard TD run by Jericus Mackey in the third quarter. Evangel tacked on one more in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard run by Colton Dorough.

Hayden Black led the defense with five tackles and a fumble recovery. Nick Cloud and Clay Stanton each had four tackles.

Evangel (5-0) will travel to Huntsville next Friday, Sept. 15 to challenge the Freedom Cowboys.