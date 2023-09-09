Shelby County outpaced by Holtville in first region game

Published 12:49 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

By Andrew Simonson

Shelby County couldn’t recover from an early deficit as Ryan Sipes and the passing game showed growth in the Wildcats’ region opener against Holtville. (File)

By CHRIS MEGGINSON | Special to the Reporter

HOLTVILLE – Shelby County High School dropped its Class 5A, Region 3 opener on the road at Holtville, 41-18, on Friday evening, Sept. 8.

Ryan Sipes led the Wildcats offense with 232 of the team’s 248 total yards. He completed 18-of-37 passes for 216 yards and also rushed for 16 yards.

Dominic Woods scored the first Shelby County touchdown of the night on a two-yard run with 40 seconds left in the first half to pull within a point of Holtville, 7-6.

The three touchdowns of the night came on short runs until Holtville quarterback Keiland Baker connected with Erik Adkins on an 80-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-6.

On the next Bulldogs possession, Wildcat linebacker Eli Holliman intercepted Baker for a 60-yard pick-six with 2:11 left in the first half. The extra point was blocked, and the Wildcats entered the half down 21-12.

Baker threw two more touchdowns in the second half, including a 60-yard pass to Caleb Blackmon, along with Hunter Chavis’ second touchdown run to help put Holtville up 41-12 early in the fourth quarter.

Sipes capped the night with a short touchdown pass for Shelby County with 5:26 remaining in the game.

Shelby County drops to 0-3 and remains on the road in region play next week, traveling to Jemison on Sept. 15 after falling to 0-1 in Region 3.

More Shelby County

Montevallo on five-match win streak after 3-0 week

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 3

Shelby County Football Predictions: Week 3

Shelby County wins first area match against Central Clay

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...