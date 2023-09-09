Spain Park volleyball opens area play with win over Hewitt Published 10:24 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

TRUSSVILLE – The Spain Park volleyball team bounced back from three losses in four matches with a big area win against Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Sept. 7 to start area play 1-0.

The Jaguars split the first two sets of the match, but ultimately came back to win the third and fourth sets to pick up a 3-1 (25-12, 19-25, 25-20,25-21) victory over the Huskies.

Spain Park opened the match with a dominant effort, fueled to have a successful night and get back in the win column.

That showed with a 25-12 showing in the opening set, pulling away comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Hewitt, however, bounced back in a big way in the second set, not only picking up a second-set victory, but doing so in strong fashion with a six-point, 25-19 win in the set to even the match score at 1-1.

That was all Spain Park needed to see to wake up.

Motivated the rest of the way, the Jaguars bounced back in the third set with a 25-20 win to take the 2-1 lead.

A set away from picking up the win, the Jags used that advantage by putting the pressure on the Huskies and it paid off as they picked up a 25-21 victory in the fourth set to complete the 3-1 win.

Spain Park was led by Reagan Gilbert and Megan Ingersoll with a combined 24 kills in the win. Gilbert led the way with 19, while Ingersoll posted 15. Alexa Benda added nine kills for the Jags.

Bea Wiggins and Gilbert led the team at the service line with Wiggins totaling four aces and Gilbert three aces. Wiggins also led the team with 20 assists in the victory, while Camdyn Kyes added 12 assists.

With the win, Spain Park opened area play with a win and improved to 5-4 overall on the season, bouncing back from a straight-set loss to Thompson two days earlier.