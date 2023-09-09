Vincent shuts out Central Coosa in strong start to region play Published 1:20 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

VINCENT – Vincent opened Class 2A, Region 4 play with a 57-0 win over Central Coosa on Friday, Sept. 8.

Rykelus Robertson opened the scoring with a 60-yard run on the Yellow Jackets’ opening possession. The point-after attempt was no good, but Robertson was right back at it on the second possession, this time from one yard out, and Daniel Campos’ extra point made it 13-0.

The Vincent defense wanted to get in on the scoring, as Ray Albright tackled the Central Coosa ball-carrier in the end zone for a safety and a 15-0 score.

Then, it was Quenterrius Robertson earning a touchdown, rushing it in from one yard out.

Aiden Poe passed to Aiden Gasaway for the 2-point conversion, and the score was 23-0 after one quarter of play.

Rykelus Robertson opened the second quarter with an 85-yard touchdown run. A Campos extra point made it 30-0.

On the next VHS possession, Casen Fields hit Phoenix Maxwell for an 11-yard touchdown pass. The point after made it 37-0.

After a stop by the Vincent defense and a blocked punt by Albright, Fields scored from nine yards out to make it 43-0.

Freshman quarterback Lane Mims scored on a 39-yard touchdown run just before halftime. The Campos point after brought the score to 50-0.

A running clock shortened the second half but couldn’t prevent Wyatt Carlisle from taking the opening play of the half 65 yards for a touchdown and a 57-0 score after the point after by Campos.

Rykelus Robertson finished with 157 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

Fields completed six passes in nine attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown.

As a team, the Jackets rushed for 304 yards and seven TDs. The VHS defense held the visitors to minus-32 total yards.

The win improves Vincent to 3-0 on the season. The Yellow Jackets next visit Fayetteville on Friday, Sept. 15, for another region tilt.