Alabaster opens final registration for annual Fall Festival Published 6:33 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster is set to hold its 15th annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 28 and final vendor registration for the event is now open.

Alabaster’s 15th annual Fall Festival will present a variety of festivities for locals to enjoy at Buck Creek Trail on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Fall Festival is one of our biggest city events of the year, and we appreciate our Parks and Recreation Department for working so hard to make it happen each year,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “It’s a great way to celebrate Halloween since several local organizations take part in the event’s trick-or-treat trail, and we have everything from local vendors to kids rides.”

The fall festival features a variety of activities including:

Arts and crafts vendors

Carnival riders for children

Food vendors

Hay rides

Inflatables

Live music

A trick-or-treat trail for children

Pumpkin painting for children ($2 per pumpkin)

Pumpkin hunt for 20 pumpkins hidden in trees

Parking for the event can be found at the Alabaster Senior Center and Alabaster Municipal Complex located off of 11th Avenue Southwest at 1593 Municipal Way. Buck Creek Park can be found at 701 6th Avenue Southwest.

The vendor fee includes a 15 by 15 booth. Vendors are asked to bring their own table, chairs or canopy. Generators are allowed if they are quiet.

No duplicate vendors from any company or organization are allowed and all vendors are subject to approval by the city of Alabaster. All vendors must have an active Alabaster Business License or may purchase a Special Event/One Day License through Alabaster City Hall for $27.

Final vendor registration opened on Sept. 5 and vendors have until Saturday, Sept. 23 to register. Those interested in registering for the festival can do so online at Cityofalabaster.com/229/Fall-Fest-Vendor-Information-Registratio.