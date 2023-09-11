Band Director Jeff Burnside discusses his role at Helena High School Published 1:52 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

For those who don’t know you, how long have you been at Helena and what is your background in band?

I am starting my 36th year as a band director…….I spent two years in Mobile County (1988-1989), nine years in the Homewood City School System (1989-1998), and have been in Shelby County since then (1998-present). I was at Pelham for 15 years and moved to Helena when the school opened in the fall of 2014.

What do you enjoy most about being the band director at Helena High School?

The ultimate in job satisfaction is the look on the faces of the students during a performance when they realize what they have accomplished and what they did to get to that point.

Heading into a new year, what has the preparation been like this summer during band camp?

Preparations this summer have been similar to those in previous years. Lots of work goes into the field show before students arrive, and a lot of work is put into preparations by our student leadership team. Likewise, many groups spent time during the summer preparing, learning choreography, etc. to be ready when the full band arrives for camp. This year has been a hot camp, so extra precautions are in place to deal with the heat and make sure that students are safe and able to practice the way they need to.

In your words, how would you describe the theme of this year’s show?

This year’s show is proving to be an exciting show. We have added a few musical ideas and props that we don’t normally do, so I think the crowd will really enjoy it. The tunes in the show are very recognizable and will be fun for all those in the crowd, whether they are big band buffs or not.

What can people expect from the halftime show this season?

How much joy do you get out of watching your band students perform, whether it’s during football games or during concerts and competitions?

Like I said before, the ultimate job satisfaction comes from watching the students when they perform. There is no substitute for the sense of satisfaction when you see the look on their faces as they perform what they have worked so hard to prepare—whether outside in a field show, or on stage in a concert. People who have not experienced band sometimes don’t understand the work that goes into preparing a band performance, and the amount of teamwork and unity that it takes to pull it off the way it is supposed to be. That is where the job satisfaction comes in, and in most careers, you just don’t get the chance to experience that.

What are your goals for the upcoming year when it comes to the HHS band?

Constant improvement. Our students work hard at building on what they have, and trying to improve the program each year in every area possible. It’s really not about winning a contest or beating another band, but about the performance and challenging ourselves to make every performance better than the last one.

What makes Helena High School a special place to be in education?

Helena High School is all about the students, which is what all schools should be about. What experience can we provide for them, what lessons can they learn, what doors can we open for them? High school is about preparing for what’s next. Helena High School is always looking for what’s next!!!

What do you enjoy most about the city of Helena?

The city of Helena in my experience is like a giant family. There is support here for all things, but especially the kids. There is a sense of pride for all things Helena, and all people Helena. Not all places, small or large, get that, but the people in this community most certainly do!!!

When it comes to band, what do you enjoy most about your position?

Working with students!!! Without a doubt. I have been around band and education my entire life. My mother was a teacher (my 11th grade English teacher) and my family has been involved in music for as far back as I can remember. I have had the opportunity to enjoy my own children in band throughout the years and now have the opportunity to work side by side with some of them in music today. Hands down, I enjoy working with the students!!! What a great way to spend a career!