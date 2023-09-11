Chelsea picks up trio of wins at Rocky Top Classic Published 6:12 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

GATLINBURG, TN – Chelsea had a productive trip north over the weekend as they won three straight matches at the Rocky Top Classic at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, TN on Sept. 8-9.

Chelsea opened their pool play on Friday, Sept. 8 against Clover. The first set was a tight affair, with both teams within a few points of a win, but ultimately, the Hornets closed out the set and earned a 25-22 win.

In the second set, Clover responded and kept themselves in the match with a solid effort. While Chelsea kept the set close, Clover took the second set with a 25-18 win to even the match.

The third set went down to the wire as both teams looked to secure an opening win in the tournament. In the end, Chelsea was able to hold off Clover’s bid for extra points and held on for a 15-13 third set win to take the match.

Next up on the night, the Hornets took on Bearden for their second pool play match. Chelsea opened the match with a strong showing, pulling away and securing a 25-13 win to establish themselves as the favorites in the match.

While Bearden hung in the fight and made the second set closer, Chelsea finished the job and took the set, 25-22, to win the match.

Chelsea closed out the night by taking on Hixson in their final match before knockout play. Once again, the Hornets came out of the gate with a solid opening set, as Chelsea took the first set, 25-14, to gain an early lead in the match.

This time, however, Chelsea kept their foot on the gas and instead of losing distance in the second set, they got out to an even greater lead. The Hornets won the second set, 25-9, to earn the sweep over Hixson and exit pool play with a perfect 3-0 record.

The next morning on Sept. 9, Chelsea faced West Ridge in a challenge match before the start of bracket play. The match was a close battle, and Chelsea lurked in striking distance until the last point. In the end, West Ridge took the first set, 25-21.

The second set was similarly close, and the Hornets had a chance to even the match down just two points on match point, but West Ridge won the second set as well, 25-22, to earn the win.

In the opening round of bracket play, Chelsea matched up against Eagleville in the Silver Bracket. The first set went down to the wire as the teams went to extra points, but the Hornets hit their stride in two bonus points, winning both to earn a 26-24 opening set win.

Eagleville had a slight edge in another close set in the second set, and they were able to hold on for the 25-22 win to tie the match and flip the script on Chelsea.

With both teams needing to win the final set to stay alive in the tournament, Eagleville came out victorious and earned the match victory with a 15-10 third set win.

Overall, Chelsea went 3-2 in the Rocky Top Classic while taking on solid teams from throughout the Southeast region, picking up a trio of wins in the process.

Chelsea will move on to their last games before the start of area play on Thursday with a tri-match against Helena and Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, Sept. 12.