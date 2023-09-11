Montevallo plans ribbon cutting of EV station Published 11:13 am Monday, September 11, 2023

BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The city of Montevallo will host a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station located at 550 Main St., across from city hall, on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to announce a convenient and safe place for electric vehicle charging in our historic business district for local residents and visitors,” Montevallo Mayor Rusty Nix said. “We know that more and more people are driving electric vehicles, and we want them to know they are welcome to stop and visit our businesses while their car is charging on our new Level 2 chargers.”

Construction of the EV charging station was funded through a grant from the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition that was made possible by Alabama Partners for Clean Air.

The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing clean energy transportation fuel solutions to the residents of Alabama. The group is also a member of the Clean Cities Coalition, a program established in 1993 by the U.S. Department of Energy to facilitate voluntary public and private partnerships around the country to create viable markets for clean, alternative fuel vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Alabama Partners for Clean Air is an affiliation of public, private and nonprofit organizations working to implement voluntary strategies that improve air quality in the Birmingham metro area including Jefferson and Shelby counties.

The ribbon cutting of the new EV charging station will mark the third of its kind being installed in Shelby County. The other two type-two Electronic Vehicle charging stations are located in Alabaster and Helena.

The Type 2 chargepoint socket is universal, and is similar to the wall socket for charging Apple or Android devices. The socket is the same for each, but the cable is specific to the car/phone type. To use the EV charging station, patrons will need to bring their own charging cord with them. Type-2 stations generate a charge of up to 28 miles per hour. The cost for level 2 ranges from $1 to $5 an hour. The cost per kilowatt hour is approximately 20 to 25 cents.