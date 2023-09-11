Ron Gofourth Published 5:59 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Ron Gofourth was born 7/12/1939 in Washington Twp Indiana and passed away on 9/3/2023 – he lived a fearless life, pursuing his dreams which saw him crisscross the US in his younger years. He spent his life as an entrepreneur and was always excited about his next venture. Since 1985 he called Alabama home, establishing “Gofourth Homes” in Pelham and Calera. He had three children Rhonda Kay Drinkwater (Jim) of South Haven Michigan, Robert T. Gofourth of Punta Gorda Florida and Ronald Gofourth (Leigh) of Alabaster Alabama and three grandchildren, Robert Gofourth (Julie), Hannah Gofourth and Taylor Kay Gofourth. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane J. Gofourth, 2 brothers, Jack Gofourth and Rocky Gofourth. He was proceeded in death by daughter Rhonda Kay Drinkwater, brothers Jerry Gofourth, Fred Gofourth and Don Gofourth as well as his sister Sharon Colburn. A memorial service will be held on November 11, 2023 at the Pelham Diner from 3pm – 5pm.