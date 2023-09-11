UA alumni chapter donates football guides to sheriff’s office Published 6:25 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Members of the Shelby County Chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni Association recently met with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to express its gratitude to local first responders.

Each year the alumni chapter distributes copies of the “2023 Dick Coffee Football Guide.” This year was made possible thanks to the assistance of the Birmingham Doin’s publishing group. This year, it gifted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 200 copies on Friday, Sept 8.

Each guide contains the football schedules for all DI college teams, all NFL teams and all Alabama high school teams.

The annual tradition of providing these guides to the sheriff’s office started two years ago and it is the chapter’s plan to continue the tradition each year.

The Shelby County UA alumni chapter works with alumni to fundraise scholarship funds for Shelby County students who wish to attend the university.

“Our sole purpose is to raise money for Shelby County students who want to attend the University of Alabama,” Chapter President Wayne Keith said.

Those interested in more information on the Shelby County University of Alabama Alumni Chapter may visit its website at Shelbycountyua.com.