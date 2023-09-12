Alabaster approves $91.6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster has approved a $91.6 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year, a considerable increase from fiscal year 2023’s $77.5 million.

The FY24 budget includes funding for multiple large projects including an amphitheater next to Alabaster City Hall and the expansion of the Senior Center.

“The budget is where we map out our plan and vision of Alabaster for you the citizens,” Mayor Scott Brakefield said. “Your City Council and I are excited to keep improving Alabaster, but we know that only through careful allocation of our limited resources can we bring our vision to life and ensure Alabaster is the premier place to live, work and play in Shelby County.

According to Councilmember Greg Farrell, the city of Alabaster is expecting a 2.5 percent increase in revenue for the coming year but is budgeting conservatively due to the current nature of the economy.

“The fiscal year 2024 budget will be our first budget where we map out the accelerated timeline for projects and the addition of new projects and services that are being funded by the Alabaster Fast Forward initiative,” Brakefield said.

Some highlights from the Alabaster’s FY24 budget include:

$6 million to construct a new amphitheater at the Alabaster City Hall green space

$4.5 million to complete renovations of Jim “Peanut” Davenport baseball field

$3 million to complete Veterans Park improvements, including turfing baseball fields, pickleball courts and new playground equipment

$1.6 million to complete a trail project between Thompson High School and Thompson Middle School

$1 million to expand the Alabaster Senior Center

$1 million to complete renovations of Larry Simmons field

$600,000 to install traffic signals at the entrances of Veterans Park and Patriots Park

$650,000 to provide enhanced ambulance transportation

$1 million for garbage vehicle replacements

$8 million of capital improvements to the sewer system

$672,000 for a new pumper truck for the fire department

$100,000 to replace the playground equipment at Warrior Park

$760,000 for 10 new patrol vehicles for the police department

$150,000 for funding the Alabaster Arts Council

The addition of three new full-time police officer positions

$7.24 million of sales tax remitted to Alabaster City Schools

Three percent cost-of-living adjustment for all employees effective on the first day of the budget year

City paid portion of health insurance increased from 80 percent to 90 percent of total cost

“We have already made great progress on our Alabaster Fast Forward initiative during the second half of 2023,” Brakefield said. “We have already started many projects outlined in the plan, such as renovations to Peanut Davenport Field, renovations to Larry Simmons Stadium, renovations and expansion at Veterans Park and a complete overhaul of the entirety of Alabaster Boulevard.”

The city of Alabaster has budgeted $66,418,075 for total revenues with $91,572,366 in total expenditures for FY24.

“It is my hope that this budget document clearly outlines the city’s commitment to judiciously spend taxpayer resources in accordance with the desires and priorities of the elected officials in an efficient and effective manner,” Finance Director John Haggard said.