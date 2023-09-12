Alabaster renovates Veterans Park Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Renovations are currently underway at Alabaster’s Veterans Park and are set to include pickleball courts and a new playground.

Improvements to Alabaster’s Veterans Park are slated to be complete by the spring baseball season.

“It’s great to see dirt moving on the Veterans Park upgrade project,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “This will add turf to the baseball fields, upgrade the veteran’s memorial area, add much-requested pickleball courts, a new playground and more. Veterans Park is Alabaster’s premier park, and we’re happy to be able to reinvest in the park for our residents.”

The city of Alabaster included $3 million worth of improvements to Veterans Park in the planned budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The second phase involves renovations to the five diamond fields in the park and providing them with new turf. There will also be upgrades to the spectator areas, including shade improvements.

“Just (trying) to give it a facelift and to make it a better quality of life experience for the residents of Alabaster,” said Christopher Grace with Barge Design Solutions, the landscape architect company behind the project.

The current playground is set to be upgraded and moved to the back of the park closer to the restrooms. Renovations for the park’s parking lots are planned as well as renovations for both ponds. There are also plans for eight pickleball courts.

“Pickleball is a very popular sport now,” Grace said. “So, we’re seeing a lot of communities return their attention to that.”

Reworked landscaping is planned with additional seating for the veteran’s memorial area of the park.

“It is getting some improvements,” Grace said. “Just trying to make it a better amenity for the veterans—the men and women that serve the country.”

Once upgrades are in place, the city plans to work with local veteran groups to design and create multiple plinths honoring local veterans.