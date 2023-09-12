Indian Springs First Baptist plans “Saw you at the Pole” Published 10:31 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

INDIAN SPRINGS – On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Indian Springs First Baptist Church will host “Saw you at the Pole,” a multi-church and denomination event in support of Shelby County students.

“Anybody that went to the pole that morning or anyone really is encouraged to attend,” said William Little, youth pastor of Indian Springs First Baptist. “It’s students and believers and God coming together to worship together.”

Little officially became First Baptist’s youth pastor in February, and it’s his first time organizing the event.

“‘See you at the poll’ is something we had even when I was back in high school,” Little said. “Before school starts, kids all over the country gather at the flagpole. They hold hands, form a circle and pray for the school. They lift each other up; they pray for each other. They pray for their churches, and they pray for the community.”

“See you at the poll” is a nationally recognized prayer event held on the fourth Wednesday of every September that began back in 1990. It is a student organized and led prayer rally that is supported by ministries all over the country.

“Saw you at the poll” is a community follow-up that churches in Shelby County have been putting together for the last few years that encourages people outside of schools to come together for community prayer.

“We’re going to have churches from all over Shelby County get bused to Indian Springs First Baptist for the event,” Little said. “It’s being hosted at a First Baptist Church, of course, but this is about the community coming together, not about a particular denomination.”

The event officially begins at 6 p.m. and runs for an hour or so, according to Little. “Saw you at the Pole” is completely free and open to the public, and participants will have their names taken down and entered into a prize draw to potentially win an Xbox and a variety of other prizes.

“The biggest thing that I want everyone that reads it or sees an advertisement for this event to understand is that it’s not about our church; it’s about the students,” Little said. “It’s about community; it’s about us all getting together and worshiping together.”