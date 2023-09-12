Shelby County Football Show: Week 4 Published 9:08 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, Andrew Simonson and Alec Etheredge look back at the opening week of region play, get you ready for another big week this Friday and name our SCR Stars of the Week.

0:00 Video clips

1:30 Intro

5:49 Briarwood vs. Pelham (Game of the Week)

12:44 Spain Park vs. Thompson

20:16 Chelsea vs. Oak Mountain

25:35 Helena vs. Chilton County

30:17 Calera vs. Homewood

34:25 Shelby County at Jemison

37:40 Montevallo at Dallas County

39:58 Vincent at Fayetteville

44:08 Evangel, Cornerstone and Coosa Valley

49:45 SCR Stars of the Week

Thank you to our sponsor Consigned Design for making the show possible. Visit them at 72 Fulton Springs Road in Alabaster.