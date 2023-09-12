Shelby County Football Show: Week 4
Published 9:08 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, Andrew Simonson and Alec Etheredge look back at the opening week of region play, get you ready for another big week this Friday and name our SCR Stars of the Week.
0:00 Video clips
1:30 Intro
5:49 Briarwood vs. Pelham (Game of the Week)
12:44 Spain Park vs. Thompson
20:16 Chelsea vs. Oak Mountain
25:35 Helena vs. Chilton County
30:17 Calera vs. Homewood
34:25 Shelby County at Jemison
37:40 Montevallo at Dallas County
39:58 Vincent at Fayetteville
44:08 Evangel, Cornerstone and Coosa Valley
49:45 SCR Stars of the Week
Thank you to our sponsor Consigned Design for making the show possible. Visit them at 72 Fulton Springs Road in Alabaster.