UM moves AMSTI, Regional Inservice Education Center closer to campus Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo recently leased 54,000 square feet of industrial flex space near Interstate 65 in Calera, Alabama for use of the Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) and announced the AMSTI and Regional Inservice Education Center personnel will now be housed on campus at Wills Hall.

Shannon Waltchack Broker George Elliott represented UM in the leasing of the space at 240 George Roy Parkway in Calera. The new location of the AMSTI Central distribution facility is centrally located and will be the hub for all material needs throughout central Alabama.

UM-RIEC’s mission is to serve K-12 public and charter school educators in five counties with continued learning opportunities. By developing and maintaining a community of learners among all participating schools and UM personnel, the center provides collaborative opportunities for cooperative work, research and mentoring. All UM-RIEC activities aim to improve educational achievement for all students.

“We’re pleased to have our Regional Inservice Education Center and AMSTI personnel residing on campus and are glad to have a new warehouse space easily accessible in Central Alabama as we continue our rich tradition of supporting educators in the state of Alabama,” said Dr. Courtney Bentley, University of Montevallo provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.

AMSTI is the Alabama Department of Education’s initiative to improve STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) statewide. Its mission is to support Alabama educators and students in learning STEM through doing STEM.

“AMSTI is a nationally accredited program, which provides our local students with tools to reach their full potential and empowering educators to inspire the future. I’m pleased to have been a part of their search for a new facility that meets their needs and situates them closer to the University of Montevallo campus,” said Elliott.

AMSTI provides professional learning, pedagogical support and coaching, and instructional materials for teachers in schools in the region. AMSTI focuses on professional math and science learning strategies, instructional materials and resources and ongoing educator support and mentoring. AMSTI has 11 sites throughout the state—each connected with local Universities.