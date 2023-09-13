Man arrested on charges of domestic abuse Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Matthew Roland Oakes, 36, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse and harassment on Sunday, Sept. 10.

On Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8:35 p.m. Oakes allegedly broke into the home of his mother, Kathy. Oakes is said to have broken three windows, with an estimated value of $2500, to gain entry to his mother’s home.

Upon entering the home, police reports indicate that Oakes then verbally threatened his mother with immediate bodily harm.

Oakes was subsequently arrested the following day, Sunday, Sept. 10, 6:59 A.M. and charged with the following:

-Third-degree domestic violence

-Domestic violence: Second Degree Burglary

-Felony Criminal Mischief

Oakes is being charged with felony-level criminal mischief due to the fact that he has two prior Criminal Mischief convictions, in Shelby County district court in April of 2023 and Alabaster municipal court in 2014 respectively.

Currently, Oakes is being held at Shelby County Jail in Columbiana on a bond of $32,000. He is not permitted to have contact with his mother due to the nature of the crimes committed.

A date for Oakes’ trial has yet to be scheduled. The investigation is still ongoing, and details shall be released as they become available.