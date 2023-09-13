Montevallo wins area opener over Bibb County Published 6:25 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | SPORTS EDITOR

CENTREVILLE – Montevallo entered area play looking to keep their winning ways rolling as the Bulldogs hit the road to take on the Bibb County Choctaws.

The Bulldogs secured the win in their area play opener as they beat Bibb County, 3-1, in four sets.

Montevallo jumped out to a wide lead in the first set, and they saw out the opening set from there to earn a 25-13 win to go up 1-0 in the match.

In the second set, Bibb County fought a closer battle with Montevallo as they hoped to even the match. However, the Bulldogs closed out the set well on set point and won the set, 25-20.

Now up 2-0 in the match, the Bulldogs found themselves just a pair of points from taking the match as the third set went to extra points. However, Bibb County won both extra points to take the set, 26-24, and force a fourth set.

Montevallo immediately responded by taking their largest lead of the match and cruising to victory in the fourth set. The Bulldogs won the set, 25-10, to close out the match and earn the 3-1 win.

With the win, Montevallo improves to 1-0 in area play and positions themselves well ahead of the remaining three matches in the Bulldogs’ area slate.

Zoe Jones led the Bulldogs in kills with 26 as she hit for +.346, and Hunter Jordan was another offensive force with 16 kills.

Montevallo took advantage of the service line to score frequently throughout the match. The Bulldogs won 21 service aces during the match, and seven came from Emeli Guardado, six were from Carter Lawley and five came from Jones.

Jones and Blakely Baggett tied for the team lead in digs with nine each, and Bailey Hamrick also helped defensively with six digs, while Madalynne McConico finished with four digs.

Guardado led the way in assists with 30, but Jaida Heath shouldered the load with 12 of her own. Jordan also secured three total blocks to add to her 16 kills.

The win over Bibb County was Montevallo’s second win of the week after they beat Thorsby at home on Monday, Sept. 11. The Bulldogs won the match 3-1 after winning the fourth set in extra points, 26-24, to cap off three straight set wins.

Jones again led with 17 kills, 11 digs and eight aces, and Guardado earned 25 assists and six aces. Isabella Ramirez won five assists to cap another strong service day for the Bulldogs.

Jordan had eight kills and three total blocks, including two solo blocks. McConico was the next highest dig earner with eight, and Heath and Baggett each earned five.

The Bulldogs will face West Blocton in another road match on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. as they hope to get off to a 2-0 start in area play.