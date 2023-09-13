Oak Mountain sweeps Hewitt-Trussville on road to stay perfect in area Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

TRUSSVILLE – The Oak Mountain Eagles continued improving their impressive form with a crucial road win against the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Eagles took the area matchup in a straight-set sweep to improve to 3-0 in area play. Oak Mountain also swept the season series with Hewitt-Trussville thanks to a 3-0 win at home earlier in the season.

In that first match, Oak Mountain got off to a hot start before they were challenged down the stretch. Here, they fought in a tight battle in the first set before opening up a lead later in the match.

The first set was balanced on a razor’s edge as the final points drew near, and after the Eagles and Huskies were tied at 24, they went to extra points to decide the opening set.

After one pair of extra points was not enough to declare a winner, Oak Mountain took the lead during the second round and closed out the set from there to take the first set, 27-25.

From there, Oak Mountain used the energy they gained from going up 1-0 in the series to power ahead in the following set. The Eagles got out to a large lead and held off the Huskies to win the set, 25-15.

Now up 2-0 in the match, the Eagles needed a third set win to sweep both the match and the season series. Oak Mountain did just that, and although the final set was closer than the second, they still won comfortably, 25-18 to close out the win.

With the win, Oak Mountain now owns wins in each of their first three area matchups and remains perfect going into the back half of area play.

The Eagles also finished their season series with Hewitt-Trussville without dropping a set, as Oak Mountain won all six sets across the two matches.

Ava Heath led the Eagles in kills with 13, and she was assisted on offense by solid play on the service line. Mabrey Whitehead and Saiya Patel each recorded two aces, and Patel earned an impressive +.800 hitting percentage.

Over on defense, Anna Dubose’s 12 digs led Oak Mountain in the category, while Whitehead earned a 2.33 serve receive rating and Patel and Lauren Schuessler won four total blocks. Schuessler also earned 14 assists for the Eagles in the match.

Oak Mountain will look to improve to 4-0 in area play when they take on Spain Park at home on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the first matchup of the season between the local rivals.