Thompson, Pelham, Vincent hold steady in Week 3 rankings, Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Helena receive votes

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Thanks to wins in Week 3, Thompson, Pelham and Vincent all held onto their spots in the latest football rankings when they were released on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Thompson remained number one in the Class 7A rankings, Pelham stayed at ninth in the Class 6A rankings and Vincent held on at number six in the Class 2A rankings.

Thompson earned 18 of the 20 first place votes in the Class 7A poll to remain the top team in the state. The Warriors held onto their spot thanks to a 21-3 win over Vestavia Hills, which drops from fourth to sixth, as Thompson pulled away late thanks to two fourth quarter touchdowns.

Thompson was a unanimous number one in Week 2, however, Central-Phenix City’s win over then-third-ranked Enterprise slightly moved the needle and gave Central-Phenix City two first place votes as they remained in second place.

This week, Thompson will take the road to face Spain Park, which received three votes in this week’s poll to finish in a tie-for-14th place. The Jaguars dropped to 2-1 in a tight rivalry loss to Hoover in their region opener. The Bucs moved up one spot to ninth after beating Spain Park.

Spain Park finished tied with Oak Mountain in this week’s rankings. The Eagles fell to Hewitt-Trussville in their first region game, 42-7. Oak Mountain is now 1-2 and will face Chelsea in a rivalry game in Week 3.

Down in Class 6A, Pelham is the ninth ranked team for the third straight week. The Panthers are coming off of a bye week, but they earned two impressive wins in non-region play against Jackson-Olin and Oak Mountain to start 2-0.

Pelham will open its regional slate this week with a trip to Briarwood to face the Lions as the Panthers look to move up further in the poll.

Helena received votes once again in the 6A poll, earning six votes to finish in 14th place. The Huskies improved to 3-0 in Week 3 with a 31-17 win in their region opener against Homewood.

Through three games, the Huskies have outscored their opponents 136-38 and have an average margin of victory of 32.7 points.

Vincent held onto their sixth-place ranking in the Class 2A rankings for the second week in a row. The Jackets took a convincing 57-0 win over Central Coosa in their first 2A game of the season.

With the win, Vincent improved to 3-0 and will take on Fayetteville in Week 4 ahead of a massive showdown with top ranked B.B. Comer on Thursday, Sept. 21.

To see the full rankings, check out the list below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (18); 2-0; 234 Central-Phenix City (2); 3-0; 186 Auburn; 2-1; 139 Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 105 Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 96 Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 91 Dothan; 2-1; 88 Enterprise; 2-1; 85 Hoover; 1-2; 49 Baker; 3-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 18, Sparkman (3-0) 13, Tuscaloosa Co. (3-0) 5, Oak Mountain (1-2) 3, Spain Park (2-1) 3, Fairhope (1-2) 2, Opelika (2-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (19); 3-0; 237 Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 181 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 154 Parker; 3-0; 141 Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 121 Hartselle; 2-1; 86 Mountain Brook; 2-1; 76 Theodore; 2-1; 49 Pelham; 2-0; 41 Oxford; 3-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Athens (3-0) 8, Mortimer Jordan (3-0) 8, Spanish Fort (2-1) 7, Helena (3-0) 6, St. Paul’s (2-1) 4, Lee-Huntsville (3-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (2-1) 2, Center Point (3-0) 1, Fort Payne (2-1) 1, Hueytown (1-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Pleasant Grove (11); 2-0; 209 Ramsay (7); 2-1; 189 Charles Henderson; 1-1; 146 Gulf Shores (1); 3-0; 130 Moody; 3-0; 129 UMS-Wright; 2-1; 90

7 (tie). Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 71

7 (tie). Faith-Mobile (1); 2-1; 71

Leeds; 2-1; 39 Beauregard; 2-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (3-0) 9, Elmore Co. (3-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 7, Demopolis (2-1) 6, Fairview (3-0) 5, Vigor (3-0) 3, Arab (3-0) 2, Valley (2-1) 2, John Carroll (3-0) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (17); 3-0; 231 Cherokee Co. (1); 3-0; 174 Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 163 Jackson (1); 2-0; 142 Handley; 3-0; 120 West Morgan (1); 3-0; 93 Jacksonville; 2-1; 59 Oneonta; 2-1; 45 T.R. Miller; 2-1; 39 Anniston; 2-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (3-0) 16, Bayside Academy (3-0) 12, Dora (2-1) 9, Escambia Co. (3-0) 4, Randolph (1-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-0; 228 Mobile Christian; 3-0; 166 St. James (1); 2-1; 143 Madison Academy (2); 3-0; 131 Gordo; 2-1; 111 Houston Academy; 2-0; 97 Geraldine; 3-0; 89 Sylvania; 2-0; 80 Straughn; 2-0; 38 Ohatchee; 3-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Piedmont (0-2) 14, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Trinity (3-0) 7, Lauderdale Co. (3-0) 4, Elkmont (3-0) 2, Pike Co. (1-1) 2, Beulah (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (13); 3-0; 216 Highland Home (3); 3-0; 178 Pisgah (1); 2-0; 161 Fyffe (3); 1-1; 151 Reeltown; 2-0; 122 Vincent; 3-0; 97 Tuscaloosa Academy; 2-1; 67 Luverne; 3-0; 57 Ariton; 1-2; 25 Goshen; 2-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (2-0) 17, Sulligent (3-0) 6, Falkville (3-0) 4, J.U. Blacksher (3-0) 4, Lamar Co. (3-0) 4, Cottonwood (2-0) 3, Lanett (2-1) 2, Locust Fork (3-0) 1, St. Luke’s (3-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (19); 2-0; 237 Elba; 3-0; 172 Pickens Co. (1); 3-0; 165 Sweet Water; 2-1; 111 Brantley; 2-1; 105 Millry; 2-1; 80 Lynn; 1-1; 57 Meek; 2-1; 53 Loachapoka; 3-0; 47 Coosa Christian; 2-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Decatur Heritage (3-0) 25, Wadley (3-0) 24, Georgiana (2-1) 10, Florala (1-1) 5, Linden (2-1) 3, Spring Garden (1-2) 3, Ragland (2-1) 2, Hackleburg (1-1) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-2) 1, Woodville (2-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (20); 4-0; 240 Lee-Scott; 3-0; 175 Lowndes Academy; 3-0; 149 Jackson Academy; 4-0; 140 Chambers Academy; 3-1; 118 Banks Academy; 3-0; 103 Clarke Prep; 3-1; 77 Patrician; 2-2; 41 Autauga Academy; 3-1; 38 Fort Dale Academy; 3-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Southern Academy (3-1) 20, Crenshaw Christian (3-1) 4, Wilcox Academy (3-1) 3, Hooper (2-1) 1.