Thompson takes road win over Homewood in final match before area play Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HOMEWOOD – The Thompson Warriors kept their hot streak going after a championship match berth in the South of Town Classic over the weekend with a road matchup against the Homewood Patriots on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Thompson recovered from a closely fought pair of opening sets to take the match, 3-1, in their last match before the start of area play on Thursday, Sept. 14.

While the two teams fought down the stretch in the first set, Homewood had the slight advantage in the end. The Patriots held off the Warriors and took the opening set, 25-22.

The second set was even closer as Homewood looked for a 2-0 lead in the match and Thompson sought to tie it up. The set went to extra points, but it was the Warriors’ effort in the two extra points that tilted the set in their favor.

Thompson took the second set, 26-24, thanks to their win in extra points to even up the match at one set win each.

The Warriors gained a more comfortable lead in the closing points of the third set, and they used that to take the lead in the match. Thompson won the third set, 25-19, and the six-point win allowed them to go up 2-1.

With the momentum in their favor, Thompson overpowered Homewood to close out the match in the fourth set. The Warriors jumped out to a large lead and cruised to a 25-10 win to win the match, 3-1.

The fourth set win meant that Thompson had successfully recovered from going down 1-0 in the match by winning the next three sets to take the match.

Thompson hit for +.139 during the match, and the offense was led by Chloe Mittelstadt, who won 12 kills while earning a +.277 hitting percentage. Hannah Drexel earned seven kills off of a +.211 hitting percentage, and Olivia Kelly earned four kills while hitting for an impressive +.571.

Over on defense, Abby Faith Campbell made a difference with her solid first contacts on defense and performance on the serve receive which helped Thompson pull away in the third and fourth set.

The Warriors earned 68 digs across the four sets for 17 digs per set. Kenzley Foote led Thompson in the category with 17, with Sara Grace Smith following with ten kills, and Mittelstadt racked up ten digs in addition to her 12 kills.

Next up for Thompson, the 16-4 Warriors will open up region play with a road trip to Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, Sept. 14.