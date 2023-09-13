Woman arrested at Foundry Thrift Store for theft Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Gurley resident Nina Rena Frazier, 40, was arrested at the Foundry Thrift Store on multiple charges on Monday, Sept. 11.

Police reports indicate that around 10 p.m., Frazier attempted to steal $500 worth of items from the donation area of Foundry Thrift store while in the company of a five-month-old infant.

Upon being apprehended, Frazier was found to have both a glass pipe containing drug residue and 1.45 grams of clonazepam, which she was not prescribed.

Clonazepam is a controlled substance and a sedative used to treat seizures, panic disorders and anxiety. Clonazepam is often prescribed as a less addictive alternative to Xanax, but both drugs are controlled substances known to cause addiction and chemical dependence in long-term users.

Frazier was subsequently given the following charges:

Fourth-degree theft of property

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Chemical endangerment of a child

Frazier has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child because of the infant she had with her at the time of her arrest and the potential exposure that child had to the drugs also in Frazier’s possession.

Frazier is being held in Columbiana at Shelby County Jail on a bond of $27,000. A hearing has yet to be scheduled for Frazier’s case. The investigation is still ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.