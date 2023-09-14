Arrest reports from Aug. 2-Sept. 3 Published 3:47 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 2-Sept. 3:

Columbiana

Aug. 2

-Billy Ray Goodman, 47, FTA – driving while revoked.

Aug. 3

-Terry Lamar Skinner, 30, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Aug. 4

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 25, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Aug. 6

-Michael Antonio LaForty, 32, ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer.

-John Dylan Vick, 29, FTA – improper lights.

-John Dylan Vick, 29, possession of dangerous drugs.

Aug. 10

-David Oliver Bice, 43, FTA – driving while suspended.

Aug. 11

-Sadie Janette Morris, 29, FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – failure to display insurance.

Aug. 13

-Samantha Michelle Oyola Delucas, 34, FTA – improper lights.

Aug. 14

-Martin Edward Walser, Jr., 52, dissemination/display of child pornography and sex offense – possession of child pornography.

Aug. 15

-Mary Mizzell Forbus, 75, shoplifting, $500 or less.

-Lamar Ricky Kelly, 39, FTA – operating vehicle without insurnace.

Aug. 22

-Herbert Rupert Stanfield, Jr., 58, harassment.

-William Thomas Atchinson, 50, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Aug. 23

-Charles Christopher Russell, 40, FTA driving while revoked and FTA expired tag.

Aug. 24

-Timothy Wayne Wilson, 58, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Michael Tylor Doss, 25, FTA – driving while suspended.

Aug. 25

-Joshua Dylan Solowes, 30, FTA – driving while revoked.

-Christopher Isaiah Gano, 24, criminal trespass 3rd.

Aug. 28

-Roger Rhinehart, 33, disorderly conduct.

-Kassie Lorene Channell, 33, FTA – failure to display insurance.

Aug. 31

-Roger Rhinehart, 33, harassment.

Helena

Aug. 27

-Michael Rommel Jones, 19, minor in possession of alcohol.

Aug. 29

-Houston Terry McDaniel, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Charles Stanley Nearing, 35, probation violation.

Aug. 30

-Kelvin Maurice Bryant, 60, domestic violence – third harassment.

Aug. 31

-Brenton Barnett Howard, 31, bail jumping second degree.

Sept. 3

-Heverto Ivan Sanchez, 20, domestic violence harassment.

-Wilfredo Guzman Melara, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Pelham

Aug. 27

-Stephen Johnston, 35, of Tuscaloosa, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Sierra Brenner, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor law violation, assault with bodily fluids and assault in the third degree – simple assault – police officer.

Aug. 29

-Daltyn Wadsworth, 19, of Oneonta, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Jonathan Donaldson, 40, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Aug. 30

-Charles Lee, 44, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speeding.

Aug. 31

-Gary Harbison, 66, of Vestavia, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Edgar Huerta, 47, of Vestavia Hills, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Lauren Bryant, 37, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 1

-Maliah Cotto, 28, of Vineland, N.J., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use of possession; delivery or sale.

-Ricky Lloyd, 33, of Pleasant Grove, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speeding.