Arrest reports from Aug. 2-Sept. 3
Published 3:47 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 2-Sept. 3:
Columbiana
Aug. 2
-Billy Ray Goodman, 47, FTA – driving while revoked.
Aug. 3
-Terry Lamar Skinner, 30, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Aug. 4
-Tyler Gene Galyean, 25, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Aug. 6
-Michael Antonio LaForty, 32, ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer.
-John Dylan Vick, 29, FTA – improper lights.
-John Dylan Vick, 29, possession of dangerous drugs.
Aug. 10
-David Oliver Bice, 43, FTA – driving while suspended.
Aug. 11
-Sadie Janette Morris, 29, FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – failure to display insurance.
Aug. 13
-Samantha Michelle Oyola Delucas, 34, FTA – improper lights.
Aug. 14
-Martin Edward Walser, Jr., 52, dissemination/display of child pornography and sex offense – possession of child pornography.
Aug. 15
-Mary Mizzell Forbus, 75, shoplifting, $500 or less.
-Lamar Ricky Kelly, 39, FTA – operating vehicle without insurnace.
Aug. 22
-Herbert Rupert Stanfield, Jr., 58, harassment.
-William Thomas Atchinson, 50, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Aug. 23
-Charles Christopher Russell, 40, FTA driving while revoked and FTA expired tag.
Aug. 24
-Timothy Wayne Wilson, 58, failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Michael Tylor Doss, 25, FTA – driving while suspended.
Aug. 25
-Joshua Dylan Solowes, 30, FTA – driving while revoked.
-Christopher Isaiah Gano, 24, criminal trespass 3rd.
Aug. 28
-Roger Rhinehart, 33, disorderly conduct.
-Kassie Lorene Channell, 33, FTA – failure to display insurance.
Aug. 31
-Roger Rhinehart, 33, harassment.
Helena
Aug. 27
-Michael Rommel Jones, 19, minor in possession of alcohol.
Aug. 29
-Houston Terry McDaniel, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Charles Stanley Nearing, 35, probation violation.
Aug. 30
-Kelvin Maurice Bryant, 60, domestic violence – third harassment.
Aug. 31
-Brenton Barnett Howard, 31, bail jumping second degree.
Sept. 3
-Heverto Ivan Sanchez, 20, domestic violence harassment.
-Wilfredo Guzman Melara, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Pelham
Aug. 27
-Stephen Johnston, 35, of Tuscaloosa, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Sierra Brenner, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor law violation, assault with bodily fluids and assault in the third degree – simple assault – police officer.
Aug. 29
-Daltyn Wadsworth, 19, of Oneonta, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Jonathan Donaldson, 40, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Aug. 30
-Charles Lee, 44, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speeding.
Aug. 31
-Gary Harbison, 66, of Vestavia, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Edgar Huerta, 47, of Vestavia Hills, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Lauren Bryant, 37, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Sept. 1
-Maliah Cotto, 28, of Vineland, N.J., unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use of possession; delivery or sale.
-Ricky Lloyd, 33, of Pleasant Grove, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speeding.