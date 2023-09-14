Bobby Gene Logan Published 10:16 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Bobby Gene Logan, age 86, of Montevallo, Alabama, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 11, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 66 years (and high school sweetheart) Patricia Davis Logan, along with other family members; nephew Paul Mike Logan (Vicky), niece Donnalee Blankenship (Brandon), nephew Rex B. Davis (Jenni), with several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reedie P. and Elba Allen Logan of Montevallo, brother Paul Billy Logan, sister-in-law, Jeanette Whately Logan, and brother-in-law James Earl Davis (Vicky).

Bobby attended Berry College in Rome, Georgia, for one year. He then began his military career in the Army stationed at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. After serving there, he returned to his home state of Alabama and served for a number of years in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard. He decided to resume his college education at the University of Montevallo, where he obtained his B.S., Master’s, and Ed.S. degrees. He then taught Math and Physical Education at Thompson High School, also serving as Assistant Principal for a short period of time. He later taught at the University of Montevallo, serving as Department Head of the Traffic Safety Center and later being named as the Director of University of Montevallo Traffic Safety Center until his retirement. Bobby was a long-time member and served his Church of the Holy Comforter as Senior and Junior Warden for a number of years.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Holy Comforter on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., followed by an interment service at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution in his name to the Church of the Holy Comforter, 135 Ashville Circle, Montevallo, AL 35115, (205) 665-2769, Email: stathanasius1978@gmail.com, or to any charity of choice.