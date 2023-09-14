Divorces for Aug. 21-27
Published 3:40 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 21-27:
-Casie Jarman, of Alabaster, and Jordan Jarman, of Alabaster.
-Kevin Donahoe, of Helena, and Savannah Donahoe, of Helena.
-Sherita Garcia-Tyes, of Alabaster, and Ronald Tyes, of Saginaw.
-Brandon Tyler Williams, of Decatur, and Brooke Rene Williams, of Shelby.
-Sonya Marie Durrett, of Pelham, and Eric Scott Durrett, of Alabaster.
-Stenson Marcus Lawyer, of Bessemer, and Catherine Marie Lawyer, of Bessemer.
-Arthur Agee, of Columbiana, and Ilene Agee, of Columbiana.
-Bertila E. Chinchilla-Sermeno, of Birmingham, and Carlos Rene Perez-Lopez, of Unknown (Guatemala).
-Phatima D. M. Hudson, of Helena, and Darwin Lynn Hudson, of Helena.
-Victoria Ashley Boudreaux, of Pelham, and Michael James Boudreaux, of Pelham.
-Zackery C. Terry, of Helena, and Maggie Leanne Blackwell Terry, of Helena.
-Michelle Dee Smith, of Odenville, and Leonard Alonzo Smith, Jr., of Chelsea.
-Lynn H. Truitt, of Birmingham, and David D. Burke, of Pelham.
-Javier Vessell Davis, of Pelham, and Henry L. Davis, of Pelham.
-Donald Lee Hoffman, of Helena, and Leslie Miller Hoffman, of Helena.
-Ashlie Walker, of Birmingham, and Eric Daniel Walker, of Birmingham.
-Danielle Marie Lavett, of Alabaster, and Daniel Ray Michael, of Montevallo.
-Rebekah Joy Rickman, of Birmingham, and Jeremy Ryan Rickman, of Birmingham.
-April Beasley Jones, of Birmingham, and Tyler Crenshaw Jones, of Birmingham.
-Tiffany Danielle Bushell, of Helena, and Christian Anthony Bushell, of Helena.
-Philicia Danner, of Helena, and Curtis Danner, of Foley.
-Gregory Nathan Floyd, of Montevallo, and Sabra Kay Pickett, of Monteallo.
-Ashley Malyn Calvin, of Birmingham, and Caleb Edward Calvin, of Birmingham.
-Chasity Sommer Braswell, of Calera, and Grady Lynn Arnold, of Calera.