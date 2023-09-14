Land transactions for Aug. 28-Sept. 1 Published 3:38 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 28-Sept. 1:

Aug. 28

-Andre J. Hambright to Brian Pullum, for $370,000, for Lot 5 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Michael W. Weber to Valerie R. Leonard, for $660,000, for Lot 307 in Alabama Power Recreational Cottage Site Sector IV.

-JRP Properties LLC to Jeremy Tremaine May, for $380,000, for Lot 1 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Sara N. Howard to Rachel L. Buck, for $180,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Kathy Thompson to Char Investments LLC, for $152,500, for Lot 121 in Amberly Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Brooke C. Warren to Michael C. Eason, for $320,000, for Lot 119 in Kentwood Third Addition Phase One.

-Austin Sweeting to Wanda Kay Hill, for $295,000, for Lot 2-57 in Chelsea Park Second Sector.

-Chetan Soni to Luh Nita Mertasih, for $186,450, for Lot 14 in Somerset Townhomes.

-Huddleston Resources LLC to Arthur V. Wydemon, for $25,000, for Lots 10 and 14 in Sunrise Subdivision.

-Don A. Scivley to Daniel L. Bass, for $750,000, for Lot 40 in Shelby Shores Phase II 1974 Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Chantrice R. Moncrief-James, for $392,100, for Lot 324 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Kelly Burns Hendrix to Logan Wade Rouse, for $318,000, for Lot 197 in Wynlake Sector 5 Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Eric Daniel Walker, for $299,900, for Lot 102 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-John L. Waller to James C. Ranelli, for $388,000, for Lot 200 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Petrusson Properties LLC to Bradley Eric Deese, for $333,800, for Lot 51 in Shelby Forest Estates Second Sector.

-Alex Justin Grush to Benjamin J. Pement, for $359,900, for Lot 20 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV.

-Elizabeth Eich to Ryan N. Connell, for $600,000, for Lot 1 in Indian Springs Ranch.

-Jose Pablo Pimentel Campos to O’Dell Traylor, for $382,500, for Lot 54 in Creekview Sector 1.

-David Wayne Edgar to Guy Snider, for $220,000, for Lot 10 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Michael T. Mann to Cody Lewis, for $125,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Valerie Middleton to Fisher C. Smith, for $695,000, for Lot 16 in Parc at Greystone.

-Michael C. Eason to Rod Anthony Alford, for $315,000, for Lot 202 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.

-Janice F. Carney to Janice F. Carney, for $309,500, for Lot 15 in Cottages at Southlake Amended Map.

-Fuden LLC to Wakefield Enterprises Inc., for $4,900,000, for Lot 24 in Inverness Center Site 24C Including Existing Access Road.

-Billy J. Nolen to Virginia L. Cooper, for $125,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Amada L. Lemus Recinos to Charles E. Travis, for $334,900, for Lots 14 and 16 in Wilson Subdivision No. 1.

-Austin G. Patterson to Rita J. Cash, for $250,000, for Lot 77 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Deep South Partners LLC to Christopher D. Dickinson, for $560,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kimberly F. Jacobs to Susan L. Rohwedder, for $385,000, for Lot 3 in Hidden Valley Estates.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Joseph Kirk Cuevas, for $258,900, for Lot 85 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Five.

-John L. Bearden to PC Investment Properties LLC, for $330,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Aug. 29

-City Board of Education of the City of Alabaster Alabama to City of Alabaster, for $1,000,000, for Lot 2 in Engineering Design Technologies Inc. Final Plat.

-William W. Carroll to April Jones, for $434,000, for Lot 77 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase II Amended.

-Donald Lemley to Bradford J. Reis, for $80,000, for Lot 1 in South Calera Alabama Property of South Calera Land & Improvement Company.

-Rody Preston Nicholson to Mark Whitehead, for $453,700, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Shardul Harish Modi for $647,980, for Lot 1752 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Steven T. Sibley, for $594,871, for Lot 1729 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Desiree Greenwood to Khoa Duc Lu, for $200,000, for Lot 55 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase Two.

-Odis D. Amason to Joyce Lancaster Amason, for $302,160, for Lot 8 in Cedar Cove Phase II.

-Chelsea View Properties LLC to Patriot Connection LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 383 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Sylvia R. Lucas to Alfredo Hernandez, for $24,000, for Lots 12, 13 and 15 in Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera Alabama.

-Calera Autoplex LLC to Picksix LLC, for $46,000, for Lots 2, 3 and 4 in Dunstans Survey and Map of the Town of Calera.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Janet S. Bozeman, for $297,900, for Lot 121 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Alan Ridgway, for $327,100, for Lot 99 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ramya Krishna Velivala, for $299,900, for Lot 21-21 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kristie Basila Williams, for $359,900, for Lot 10 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Suehay Nucksie Blanket to Catrica Ford, for $575,000, for Lot 40 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.

-Virginia Meon to Nicolas Brown, for $150,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Hewitt L. Conwill to Reel Entertainment LLC, for $131,250, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Richard Cruz to Randy Dow, for $600,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Tyler C. Jones to Joseph G. Horton, for $800,000, for Lot 57 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Belinda Carter to Thrive Capital LLC, for $102,000, for Lot 4 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-C. Keith Staples to CHS Leasing LLC, for $193,870, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Joyce K. Snider to Randall Leroy Snider, for $280,570, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-James E. Brasher to Kathy Diane Brasher, for $2,980, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Rita Deloris Alvarez to Shaun David Swearingen, for $895,777, for Lot 539 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Erica Sheffield to Carlton L. Peeples, for $609,000, for Lot 2144 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

Aug. 30

-Gordon Paul Craig to Amy Young, for $450,000, for Lot 1142 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Holdings II LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 64 in Stonebriar Phase 2 and Lot 46 in Cambridge Pointe Second Sector.

-James Edwin Underwood to Xiaofeng Zheng, for $500,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Stanley L. Graves to John Robert Medlin, for $1,125,000, for Lot 97 in Shoal Creek.

-Cory Deonte Stallworth to Trustmark National Bank, for $11,203.38, for Lot 7 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Jason D. Garrett to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $215,600, for Lot 53 in Braelinn Village Phase III.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jesus Antonio Bautista, for $340,195, for Lot 21-48 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Jacob Todd Welch to Heather Robertson, for $183,500, for Lot 47 in Ridgecrest Subdivision Phase One Sector Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mark James Bentz, for $314,900, for Lot 21-45 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Preston K. Wallace to Ashley Malyn Calvin, for $330,000, for Lot 19 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Gallant Lake LLC to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $7,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to George Travis Owens, for $7,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Donna J. Carpenter to Katherine Branin, for $62,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Mary Ann Nichols Barnett to Luis Enrique Serrano Mendez, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Barnett Family Subdivision.

-Aviator Holdings LLC to Energy Vision Property Holdings LLC, for $750,000, for Lot 118 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Donnie Hoffman to Pat Thompson, for $675,000, for Lot 6 in Environs Park Subdivision.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kevin J. Ashworth, for $695,337, for Lot 102 in Foothills at Blackridge Subdivision Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Neeta Kirpalani to David M. Earley, for $205,000, for Lot 550 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Pat A. Thompson to Ryan A. Galey, for $560,000, for Lot 158 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Dan Wilkins to Phillip A. Canada, for $335,000, for Lot 41 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.

-Regions Bank to Matthew Perley, for $378,140, for Lots 12 and 13 in Wildwood Shores First Sector.

-David Pilkington to Jebeles Properties LLC, for $40,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-F. Ronald Smith to Gregory Paul Smith, for $300,000, for Lot 10 in Altadena South Awtrey and Scotts Addition Amended Map.

-Ashley Knight to Lees Cove Series of 2 Arrows LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 23 in Falliston Sector 1.

Aug. 31

-Mary Eugenia Morris to Leslie M. Hoffman, for $249,000, for Lot 16 in Joseph Squires Map and Survey of the Town of Helena.

-Stephen Bennett to Donald L. Hoffman, for $349,900, for Lot 1 in Shelby Shores First Addition.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Richard E. Courington, for $358,000, for Lot 31 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Eilan Efraim to Daniel J. Lynn, for $205,000, for Lot 99 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Danny McGee to Michael Cole Campbell, for $450,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Gina Ann Pugh Shurgart to Nathan Shugart, for $167,730, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Mohannad F. Dugum, for $971,456, for Lot 1355 in Blackridge Phase 3 Resurvey No. 2.

-PNC Bank to Vispy Pardiwalla, for $171,475, for lot 131 in Cambrian Woods Condominium.

-Catherine B. Legg to Donald Trent Jones, for $80,000, for Lot 3 in Shaw Villas Phase 1.

-Leigh Ann Gilbert Higdon to J Wright Properties LLC, for $956,000, for Lot 1 in Gilbert Family Estates Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Patrick Culotta, for $329,900, for Lot 21-52 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Floyd W. Cooley to Cooley Family Revocable Living Trust, for $325,200, for Lot 5 in Cottages at Southlake.

-Bryan Keith Kitchens to Timothy M. Nelson, for $395,000, for Lot 9 in Homestead First Sector.

-Austin B. Suellentrop to Charles White, for $565,000, for Lot 1609 in Eagle Point 16th Sector.

-Terry Lee Franklin to Jennifer Knight Strickland, for $332,000, for lot 321 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended Survey.

-Patrick R. Hallisey to Anthony L. Gibson, for $276,900, for Lot 250 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Tony J. Valenti to Jason Valenti, for $10,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to Yang Yang, for $353,810, for Lot 121 in Colonial Oaks Phase III Sector 1.

-Adams Homes LLC to HFV LLC, for $307,583, for Lot 206 in Yellow Leaf Farms Resurvey.

-Joseph G. Horton to Bradley David Kirkpatrick, for $450,000, for Lot 50 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Billy R. Brewer to Hannah Asprodites, for $167,900, for Lot 1207 in Gables Condominium Phase 4.

-Rachel Ponder to Sakema Porterfield, for $344,500, for Lot 11 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Dennis A. Matuszak to Vincent Earle Stuedeman, for $413,500, for Lot 15 in Cobblestone Square Subdivision.

-Diversified Development LLC to Rodney Cook, for $28,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Rising Fawn Estates Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Troy Thomas, for $810,375, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Cove.

-Tyler M. Elmore to David Rosales, for $464,900, for Lot 86 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John Menke, for $580,480, for Lot 608 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Gloria Ann Chambers to Sherry Smith, for $170,000, for Lot 113 in Saratoga Townhomes.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ashlee Kaye Chatham, for $423,830, for Lot 8 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Chelsea LD LLC to YP Chelsea LLC, for $1,947,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $481,864.82, for Lots 51 and 51 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Vulcan Engineering Co. to Vulcan Engineering Inc., for $7,421,130, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Daniel W. Thompson to Six Oak Farms LLC Celedon Farm, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Cody Harrell to Kami Gothard, for $240,000, for Lot 2 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Joseph E. George, for $529,405, for Lot 1706 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Regency Capital II Inc. to CH FSR I Birmingham 280 Station LLC, for $7,200,000, for Lot 13 in Cahaba Park South Resurvey No. 2.

-Lisa C. West to Yellowhammer Property Group LLC, for $259,000, for Lot 20 in Chase Plantation Resurvey of Lots 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 Amended Map.

Sept. 1

-Imeka Inez Evans to Jonpaul L. Christian, for $260,000, for Lot 56 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Christopher Lawrence Dollar to Yolanda Fernandez, for $140,000 for Lot 19 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Two Resurvey.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to David W. Gray, for $560,000, for Lot 34 in Meadowbrook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-David Melaud Alifarhani to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $465,000, for Lot 1518 in Highland Lakes 15th Sector.

-Elizabeth Jane Hall to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 16 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Stephanie Armstrong Allen to Tiffany Boothe, for $2,500, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Andrew Pickett to Timothy Scott Pontier, for $449,900, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Tammie Tubbs to Yolanda Jones, for $383,000, for Lot 11 in Indiancreek Phase 1.

-Graham Building Company LLC to Caleb Stephen Ragland, for $25,000, for Lot 19 in Mountain Lake.

-11 17 Properties LLC to Jack Shaw, for $188,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeffery Martin Black to Donald Bryan Black, for $35,000, for Lot 2 in Black Subdivision Final Plat.

-11T AL LLC to Infinity Investments LLC, for $27,500, for Lot 71 in Park Forest Section 7 Phase 1.

-1611 Ridge Road LLC to Jason B. Mays, for $304,900, for Lot 215 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector Amended Map.

-Brandon H. Roberts to Cody Dwayne Harrell, for $429,900, for Lot 2179 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 4.

-Over the Mountain Construction Co LLC to Amanda Roberts, for $629,000, for Lot 342 in Creekwater Phase 3A.

-David Lane Finley to Tracy Lee Torres, for $240,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Trent Wayne Cowsert to Johnny Crim, for $305,000, for Lot 34 in Summerbrook Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Joel L. Johnson to Khrystyna M. Hrebeshchenko, for $185,000, for Lot 420 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-Donald William Thomas to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $239,100, for Lot 77 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase One.

-Mark Knauss to Jason Lee Walker, for $218,000, for Lot 7 in Fairview.

-Roger Bass to Tatiana Bass, for $473,700, for Lot 36 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.

-Linda Shores Collum to William Eugene Shores, for $143,840, for Lots 1 and 2 in Shores Acres.

-Jason Wyatt to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $334,300, for Lot 9-108 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Union State Bank to Peoples Bank of Alabama, for $830,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-William Scott Carl to Nicholas J. Carra, for $249,999, for Lot 80 in Villages at Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Adams Homes LLC to Harold Milton Jackson, for $364,050, for Lot 22 in Dawsons Cove.

-Betre 6 Management LLC to AMC Holdings Inc., for $4,200,000, for property in Section 19, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Karen M. Karr to Mark Kozlowski, for $450,000, for Lot 13 in Heritage Oaks.

-Karen J. Cunningham Sherwin to Cynthia Lovoy, for $305,000, for Lot 25 in Old Town Helena.

-Obrien Homes LLC to Kelsey Ann Cranmer, for $327,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kaye F. Cornwell to Xiaozhong Chen, for $236,900, for Lot 19 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.