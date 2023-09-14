Municipal police reports for Aug. 1-Sept. 3
Published 3:44 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 1-Sept. 3:
Columbiana
Aug. 1
-Theft of property/shoplifting from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 2
-FTA – driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Theft of property 4th degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Highway 47.
-Theft of property from the 500 Block of County Road 47.
Aug. 3
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
Aug. 4
-Failure to comply/pay from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
Aug. 6
-FTA – improper lights from Highway 51 and County Road 32.
-Possession of dangerous drugs from Highway 51 and County Road 32.
Aug. 9
-Info – domestic complaint from the 100 Block of South Main Street.
Aug. 10
-UPOCS – unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamines, UPOCS – unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-FTA – drive while suspended from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-Info – civil dispute from the 100 Block of North Main Street.
Aug. 11
-FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – failure to display insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Domestic dispute from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card and theft of property from Columbiana.
Aug. 13
-FTA – improper lights form the 1800 Block of Highway 30.
Aug. 15
-FTA – operating vehicle without insurance and FTA – driving while revoked from Shelby County Chilton County line.
-Information only from the 20 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
-Info – property damage from the 200 Block of Briarwood Drive.
Aug. 16
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Aug. 17
-Info – information only – trespass from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
-Theft of property 2nd degree from the 10 Block of West Side Lane.
Aug. 18
-UPOCS – unlawful possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.
Aug. 19
-Info – information only – verbal altercation from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Aug. 20
-Info – information only – domestic from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
Aug. 22
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 6300 Block of Highway 31 South, Calera.
Aug. 23
-Info – trespassing warning issued from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-SI – school incident – sexual harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – driving while revoked from Brown Lumber.
-Theft of property second – controlled substance from the 400 Block of Highway 47 South.
Aug. 24
-FTA – vehicle without insurance and FTA – harassing communications from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – driving while suspended from the Shelby County Chilton County Line.
Aug. 25
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – driving while revoked from the 700 Block of Higwhay 70.
-Possession of marijuana from the 700 Block of Highway 70.
-Criminal trespass 3rd from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Aug. 28
-Disorderly conduct from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-FTA – failure to display insurance from Looney road at Egg and Butter Road.
Aug. 29
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Aug. 30
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-SI – school incident – intentional striking/touching from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Aug. 31
-SI – school incident – fighting from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Helena
Aug. 27
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Townhouse Road.
-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Trail.
Aug. 28
-Domestic dispute from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Zoning ordinance violation and business license violation from Virgina Lane.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form Runaway Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 3000 Block of O’Connor Court North.
-Miscellaneous from Penhale Park Road.
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
Aug. 29
Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West and Tocoa Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Kala Street.
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Probation violation from Cahaba Heights Road and Pumphouse Court.
Aug. 30
-Making false report to law enforcement authority from Pup Run.
-Domestic violence – third harassment from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Trace.
-Harassing communications from Old Cahaba Trace.
-Burglary third degree from O’Conner Court.
Aug. 31
-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 and Highway 95.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 500 Block of McDow Road.
Sept. 1
-Miscellaneous from the 1299 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Old Cahaba Parkway.
Sept. 2
-Property damage from County Road 52 West at Tacoa Drive.
-Attempting to elude a police officer from County Road 13 at County Road 93.
Sept. 3
-Permitting dogs to run at large from Griffin Drive.
-Domestic violence harassment from Helena Road.
-Disorderly conduct from Kala Street.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 and Wyndham Parkway.
Pelham
Aug. 30
-Theft from the 3200 Block of Davenport Street (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a plate, lotion, cell phone, makeup and clothing valued at $910.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3400 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were two games and a game console valued at $431.
Aug. 31
-Forgery from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0. Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,900.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a bank card and money valued at $132.