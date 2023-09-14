Municipal police reports for Aug. 1-Sept. 3 Published 3:44 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 1-Sept. 3:

Columbiana

Aug. 1

-Theft of property/shoplifting from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 2

-FTA – driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Theft of property 4th degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Highway 47.

-Theft of property from the 500 Block of County Road 47.

Aug. 3

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Aug. 4

-Failure to comply/pay from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

Aug. 6

-FTA – improper lights from Highway 51 and County Road 32.

-Possession of dangerous drugs from Highway 51 and County Road 32.

Aug. 9

-Info – domestic complaint from the 100 Block of South Main Street.

Aug. 10

-UPOCS – unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamines, UPOCS – unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-FTA – drive while suspended from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-Info – civil dispute from the 100 Block of North Main Street.

Aug. 11

-FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – failure to display insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Domestic dispute from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card and theft of property from Columbiana.

Aug. 13

-FTA – improper lights form the 1800 Block of Highway 30.

Aug. 15

-FTA – operating vehicle without insurance and FTA – driving while revoked from Shelby County Chilton County line.

-Information only from the 20 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-Info – property damage from the 200 Block of Briarwood Drive.

Aug. 16

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Aug. 17

-Info – information only – trespass from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

-Theft of property 2nd degree from the 10 Block of West Side Lane.

Aug. 18

-UPOCS – unlawful possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.

Aug. 19

-Info – information only – verbal altercation from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Aug. 20

-Info – information only – domestic from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

Aug. 22

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 6300 Block of Highway 31 South, Calera.

Aug. 23

-Info – trespassing warning issued from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-SI – school incident – sexual harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – driving while revoked from Brown Lumber.

-Theft of property second – controlled substance from the 400 Block of Highway 47 South.

Aug. 24

-FTA – vehicle without insurance and FTA – harassing communications from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – driving while suspended from the Shelby County Chilton County Line.

Aug. 25

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – driving while revoked from the 700 Block of Higwhay 70.

-Possession of marijuana from the 700 Block of Highway 70.

-Criminal trespass 3rd from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Aug. 28

-Disorderly conduct from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-FTA – failure to display insurance from Looney road at Egg and Butter Road.

Aug. 29

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Aug. 30

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-SI – school incident – intentional striking/touching from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Aug. 31

-SI – school incident – fighting from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Helena

Aug. 27

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Townhouse Road.

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Trail.

Aug. 28

-Domestic dispute from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Zoning ordinance violation and business license violation from Virgina Lane.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form Runaway Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 3000 Block of O’Connor Court North.

-Miscellaneous from Penhale Park Road.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

Aug. 29

Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West and Tocoa Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Kala Street.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Probation violation from Cahaba Heights Road and Pumphouse Court.

Aug. 30

-Making false report to law enforcement authority from Pup Run.

-Domestic violence – third harassment from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Trace.

-Harassing communications from Old Cahaba Trace.

-Burglary third degree from O’Conner Court.

Aug. 31

-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 and Highway 95.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 500 Block of McDow Road.

Sept. 1

-Miscellaneous from the 1299 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Old Cahaba Parkway.

Sept. 2

-Property damage from County Road 52 West at Tacoa Drive.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from County Road 13 at County Road 93.

Sept. 3

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Griffin Drive.

-Domestic violence harassment from Helena Road.

-Disorderly conduct from Kala Street.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 and Wyndham Parkway.

Pelham

Aug. 30

-Theft from the 3200 Block of Davenport Street (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a plate, lotion, cell phone, makeup and clothing valued at $910.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3400 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were two games and a game console valued at $431.

Aug. 31

-Forgery from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0. Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,900.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a bank card and money valued at $132.