Sheriff’s reports from Aug. 17-24 Published 3:36 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 17-24:

Aug. 17

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby.

Aug. 18

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham at Siegel Select. Golden Ticket chocolate bars containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms (approximately 385 grams), two plastic bags containing suspected marijuana (13 grams), package of “Payd” cannabis flower (3.5 grams), package of HHC Hemp gummies (14 grams), marijuana grinder containing marijuana shake and residue, and a digital scale with marijuana residue were recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 90 block of Brown Road, Bessemer.

-Domestic violence by strangulation from the 0 block of John Sparkman Court, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1600 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Queen Drive, Columbiana.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from 2070 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster. A rear bumper was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Flat Rock Canyon, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2000 block of Highland Village Bend, Birmingham. A Toro TX 427 compact utility loader valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Harassment, harassing communications from the 100 block of Hill Street, Wilsonville.

-Fire investigation from Shelby County 16 and Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A 2016 Hyundai Sonata FE was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Lakeview Circle, Vandiver. A brown powdery substance believed to be heroin (1 gram) and a used syringe with residue were confiscated.

Aug. 19

-Unlawful possession drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Lakeview Circle, Vandiver. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from the 49700 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 4600 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property from Shelby County 400 and Reed Creek Road, Shelby. Approximately 325 feet of communications cable valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Property damage from Shelby County 11 near Mossy Oak Drive, Chelsea. A 2016 Ford F-150 XL was damaged.

-Robbery third degree, theft first degree from the 600 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana. A 2006 Chevy Silverado was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 7300 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea. An unknown device was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent. A glass pipe with burnt black residue was confiscated, and an unknown amount of scrap metal in a dumpster was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 400 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent. A glass pipe with burnt black residue was confiscated.

-Theft of property second degree from the 1000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A G19 Gen 5 9-millimeter firearm valued at $600 was stolen.

Aug. 20

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville. A window sustained $450 in damages.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Fire investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville. A camper trailer, baby clothing, aquariums, light fixtures and pressure washer were damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville. Contents of a two-bedroom apartment were damaged.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from U.S. 280 at Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Certain persons forbidden to carry firearm from the 227-mile marker of I-65 North, Calera. A Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield, SCCY 9-millimeter handgun, two pistol magazines, seven 9-millimeter ammunition rounds and four .380 ammunition rounds were confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 8400 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A digital scale with residue was confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane change from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI-controlled substance from Marigold Road and Garden Lane, Shelby.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from an unknown location.

-Fire investigation from the 300 block of Goodwin Circle, Vincent. Linoleum flooring burned and sustained $300 in damages.

-Assault third degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea. Milo’s sweet tea valued at $3.38, Neutrogena makeup remover valued at $5.67, EQ support harmony (pharmacy OTC) valued at $9.38, Atkins bar 5-pack valued at $8.98, Kraft shreds sharp cheddar cheese valued at $5.68 and a 2.25-pound ground beef tray valued at $10.54 were stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 Suite B, Birmingham at Little Caesars. A brown guitar was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Fedora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 70 block of Great Pine Road, Leeds. A 48-ounce container of cookies and cream flavored Great Value ice cream valued at $2.67 was stolen.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 0 block of Westside Lane, Columbiana.

Aug. 21

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, failure to appear-driving while suspended from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (approximately 21.9 grams) was confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Hawk’s Cove, Shelby. A pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. Two SCAG zero-turn lawn mowers valued at $36,000 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 4900 block of Stonehenge Road, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 13800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Identity theft, civil dispute from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Spring Loop Road, Columbiana.

-Theft first degree from the 400 block of Bordman Drive, Chelsea. A check for $3,622.11 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 2100 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea. A dishwasher valued at $400 and eight rolls of tin valued at $960 were stolen.

-Forgery from the 300 block of Stonegate Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 10 block of Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Aug. 22

-Miscellaneous incident from the 20 block of Truss Curry Circle, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5200 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3990 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A bag of miscellaneous hand tools was reported.

-Harassing communications from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Talon Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox sustained $500 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 62, Vincent. A crystal-like substance weighed with a clear container (2 grams) and two glass pipes with burnt residue were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 62, Vincent. Clonazepam (20 count, 3.4 grams) and green marijuana (2.1 grams) were recovered.

-Property damage from Shelby County 10 and Shelby County 270, Montevallo. A Polaris RZR 1000 High Lift was damaged.

Aug. 23

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby. A Predator Generator valued at $475 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A rock utility trailer valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Three iPhones, including an iPhone 14 Pro, were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 3000 block of Inverness Lane Birmingham.

-Indecent exposure from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Child in need of supervision from the 300 block of Hanna Drive, Vincent.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 900 block of Talon Way, Birmingham. A gold 2000 Mazda 626 was reported.

Aug. 24

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 10 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 9200 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Criminal trespass from the 9000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1000 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Kate Farm Road, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Birch Creek Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox was damaged.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Birch Creek Drive Birmingham. A 2005 Nissan Xterra was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1700 block of Alston Farm Road, Columbiana. A Schecter Hellraiser seven-string guitar valued at $1,300, Ibanez Gio guitar valued at $200, vintage acoustic guitar valued at $500, Rogue bass five-string guitar valued at $250 and a Yamaha bass four-string guitar valued at $150 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 1600 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. Cabinets, walls, ceiling and a stove were damaged.