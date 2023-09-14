Spain Park students honored with National African American Recognition Award Published 12:07 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Four Spain Park High School students recently received academic honors from the College Board National Recognitions Programs.

Four students from Spain Park High School were recognized with the National African American Recognition Award, an accolade that can be included on each student’s college application.

“We are so proud of these students who excel in every way at our school,” said Tracy Prater, college and career specialist at SPHS. “They are young people of strong character and intellect. This recognition is beyond deserved. They are all certain to have the same profound and positive impact on their future academic communities as they have at Spain Park.”

The following students from Spain Park High School were recognized with the National African American Recognition Award at Spain Park High School:

Hannah Aduroja

Mackenzie McCall

Parker Chase

Terry Lamar

“The more I learned about the honor, the more excited I got,” Lamar said. “It means I will stand out more when it comes to applying for colleges and scholarships, which is very important to me. I am considering both in-state and out-of-state schools, and I know that opportunities will open for me with the help of the College Board National African American Recognition Programs. I am proud of my achievements as a student at Spain Park High School, and I am grateful for the recognition.”

The College Board National Recognition showcases students’ academics. The recognition is not a scholarship program, but provides an opportunity for students to showcase their academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that wish to recruit diverse talent.

The criteria for the award include a GPA of 3.5 or higher, a PSAT/NMSQT or a PSATO 10 assessment score that is within the top 10 percent of assessment takers in each state for each award program or the earning of a score of three or more on two or more AP exams in ninth or tenth grade. Eligible students must also attend school in a rural area or small town or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/native.

In August, the College Board awarded 72,000 students nationwide with academic honors through the annual its National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate and honor underrepresented students who excel academically on the board’s assessments.

Students from all 50 states and U.S. territories are eligible to apply to four programs, including, the National Hispanic Recognition Program, the National Indigenous Recognition Program, the national African American Recognition Program and the National Rural/Small Town Recognition Program.

More information on the College Board’s programs can be found online at Bigfuture.collegeboard.org.